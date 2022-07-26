EPICA Announces 20th-Anniversary-Show Livestream

Just one day after the release of their anniversary reissues "We Still Take You With Us" and "Live At Paradiso", Dutch symphonic metal titans EPICA will celebrate 20 years of existence live at Tilburg's 013, the same place where they played their first show (supporting ANATHEMA) back in 2002.

However, since the concert has long been sold out and not everyone can join the celebrations on September 3, the band is bringing the show to everyone via the Internet. Fans everywhere can tune in to an exclusive, pro-shot live stream of the entire show that will contain plenty of surprises in the setlist, several guests, and spectacular stage effects!

EPICA keyboardist Coen Janssen comments: "We are extremely happy to be able to share our anniversary — not only with the lucky ones who got a ticket, but also with everybody else in the world! Our loyal fanbase is everywhere around this planet and through this livestream we can let everyone be part of this party. It wouldn't be a birthday bash without you!! So, grab your drinks and warn the neighbors, because this is going to be a noisy night!"

In addition, you will also get to witness the return of a band that had disappeared off the face of the earth for the last 20 years. The pre-EPICA band SAHARA DUST will reunite for a special one-off live performance to open the show. Don't miss them, because although you might have never heard of them, their history is heavily interwoven with EPICA's inception.

Starting live at 19:30 CEST (1:30 p.m. EST/10:30 a.m. PST),the shows will remain online for 72 hours for fans in different time zones to re-watch in their account at any time within that period. Early bird tickets are available until August 12, and bundles are available with limited edition merchandise that will only be available with the stream or directly at the anniversary show in Tilburg. Secure your tickets for this special event at www.epicastream.com.

EPICA was formed by composer Mark Jansen after leaving AFTER FOREVER in 2002, and the band quickly gained attention outside their home country, taking big steps towards becoming the leading symphonic metal superpower they have long proven to be. After their ambitious debut "The Phantom Agony" (2002) and the surprisingly eclectic sophomore work "Consign To Oblivion" (2005),the road took them to new heights via their first concept masterpiece "The Divine Conspiracy" (2007) and their global breakthrough "Design Your Universe" (2009). 2012's opus "Requiem For The Indifferent", 2014's bedazzling "The Quantum Enigma" and "The Holographic Principle" (2016),cemented their reputation as not only one of the hardest-working metal bands in the business but also as one of the best. With 2021's "Omega", the final part of the metaphysical trilogy they began with "The Quantum Enigma", they reclaimed the throne without so much as the blink of an eye, amassing three million-plus streams during the first week of the album's release.