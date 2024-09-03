EPIPHONE Announces Custom Recreation Of Guitar That JIMI HENDRIX Played From 1967 To 1969

Jimi Hendrix didn't just play guitar; he took the guitar to places no one else had ever gone before. He is the most innovative guitarist of all time, and his influence is woven into the very fabric of music history, reminding us that the guitar is more than an instrument — it's a voice.

Now, in partnership with Gibson Custom and the Hendrix family, Epiphone has introduced the Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V, an Inspired By Gibson Custom recreation of the Gibson guitar that Jimi played extensively from 1967 to 1969.

Originally a sunburst, Jimi Hendrix customized his ebony-refinished Gibson Flying V with psychedelic graphics that he hand-painted, which are recreated here.

The Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V, available in both right-handed and left-handed versions, features an Inspired By Gibson Custom logo and a reproduction of Jimi's signature on the back of the 1967-style Flying V headstock.

Epiphone Deluxe tuners anchor the strings at the headstock, while a short Maestro Vibrola anchors them at the other end. The electronics are first-rate, with a pair of Gibson Custombucker humbucker pickups. An Epiphone hardshell case with Inspired By Gibson Custom and Authentic Hendrix logos is also included.

