  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

EPIPHONE Announces Custom Recreation Of Guitar That JIMI HENDRIX Played From 1967 To 1969

September 3, 2024

Jimi Hendrix didn't just play guitar; he took the guitar to places no one else had ever gone before. He is the most innovative guitarist of all time, and his influence is woven into the very fabric of music history, reminding us that the guitar is more than an instrument — it's a voice.

Now, in partnership with Gibson Custom and the Hendrix family, Epiphone has introduced the Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V, an Inspired By Gibson Custom recreation of the Gibson guitar that Jimi played extensively from 1967 to 1969.

Originally a sunburst, Jimi Hendrix customized his ebony-refinished Gibson Flying V with psychedelic graphics that he hand-painted, which are recreated here.

The Jimi Hendrix "Love Drops" Flying V, available in both right-handed and left-handed versions, features an Inspired By Gibson Custom logo and a reproduction of Jimi's signature on the back of the 1967-style Flying V headstock.

Epiphone Deluxe tuners anchor the strings at the headstock, while a short Maestro Vibrola anchors them at the other end. The electronics are first-rate, with a pair of Gibson Custombucker humbucker pickups. An Epiphone hardshell case with Inspired By Gibson Custom and Authentic Hendrix logos is also included.

Get your "Love Drops" Flying V here.

Find more on Jimi hendrix
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).