EVANESCENCE And LIVING COLOUR To Take Part In Tonight's 'Musicians For Kamala' Online Event

EVANESCENCE, LIVING COLOUR and L7's Donita Sparks are among the musicians who will perform at a national livestream musical event on Tuesday, September 17.

"Musicians For Kamala" is a one-of-a-kind online event that combines the power of music with the drive for political change. Produced by top music and entertainment industry professionals in partnership with the Harris-Walz campaign and the Harris Victory Fund, this livestream experience kicks off tonight at 8 p.m. EDT.

The organizers say: "'Musicians For Kamala' is more than a fundraiser — it's a call to action for all who believe in democracy, equality and progress. With a star-studded lineup, we'll harness the energy of music to drive voter registration, rally support, and fuel donations for the Harris-Walz campaign as we rapidly approach one of the most pivotal elections of our time.

"Whether you're an artist, an industry professional, or a passionate music fan, this event is your chance to come together with like-minded individuals who believe in the transformative power of music and civic engagement. Together, we can amplify our voices, inspire action, and bring new voters into the fold."

People who want to tune in can RSVP at events.democrats.org where they will receive a link to join.

Back in 2020, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee opened up about her political views for the first time, explaining that she couldn't "stand by" and keep her mouth shut while her "country's freedom is taken away." He decision to speak out was apparently prompted by the GOP-controlled Senate's vote to acquit then-U.S. president Donald Trump on both articles of impeachment without calling witnesses.

She wrote at the time: "I do not accept lying, cheating or bullying from my government… Accepting this abuse says it's okay for our leaders to lie to us, cheat on us, make decisions without our input, and silence us when we try to speak up. This isn't about your policies or beliefs, it's about our freedom."

Lee added: "I will never bow down to a dictator."

In 2017, LIVING COLOUR's Vernon Reid told Paste that he was not a fan of then-president Trump. "[I] can't stand him," the guitarist said. "But this whole idea of castigating the people who voted for him and being paternalistic toward them is wrong-headed. It just deepens the divide. We have to get past all the name-calling. In terms of tension, there are definitely places I've been where I've felt it. And we've addressed it on songs like [drummer] Will Calhoun's 'Pride', [which points to] the exception that's made for the band that's not extended to the person's neighbor. But I've also been in situations, in really red states, where people get into [the music]. I've had many, many people say to me, 'You guys made me think about my attitudes.' We've been engaging in a continuous dialogue about what it is to be an American."