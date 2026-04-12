EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE On Upcoming 'Sanctuary' Album: 'It Feels So Good To Finally Be Releasing The Music That We've Been Obsessing Over'

In a new interview with Abe Kanan of Audacy Music, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee spoke about the band's upcoming album, "Sanctuary", due on June 5. The LP, which features tracks produced by Zakk Cervini (BAD OMENS, YUNGBLUD, BRING ME THE HORIZON, SPIRITBOX) and Jordan Fish (BRING ME THE HORIZON, POPPY, HOUSE OF PROTECTION, ARCHITECTS),as well as songs produced by Nick Raskulinecz (KORN, FOO FIGHTERS, RUSH) will be available as a digital album, standard CD, deluxe CD and limited-edition box set. A double vinyl of the album will be released on September 4.

Asked how much time EVANESCENCE has spent working on "Sanctuary", Amy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I'd say three years solid. We've been tour touring a lot, as you know. But we had a lot of little trips in between — like while we're somewhere, go rent a place for the days in between the shows. And people come to me and we work together. Or we had some amazing creation sessions with Zakk Cervini and Jordan Fish here in L.A. We recorded stuff in Nick's house in Nashville. It's just been kind of all over the place the last three years."

Regarding the musical and lyrical inspiration for "Sanctuary", Amy said: "I felt very fueled by the state of the world creatively. I feel like I have a ton to get off my chest. This music is a sanctuary for me.

"I've needed this — we all have — just to be able to pour into something," she continued. "And I know I sound like a broken record 'cause I was saying similar stuff about [2021's] 'The Bitter Truth', but music is so, so needed. And we've just been writing like crazy. I've been kind of underground. At the beginning of this year, I just sort of had to disappear and finish all the lyrics, which seemed more important than ever. And I finally pulled my head up and we just finished the album. I'm so excited. It's so good. And it feels so good to finally be releasing the music that we've been obsessing over."

Earlier this month, EVANESCENCE released a new song, "Who Will You Follow". When the track was first made available Amy said in a statement: "This album is over three years in the making, and finally listening back to it all at once, about to release it to the world, I am so damn proud of every second of it. It's overwhelming. Working on it has been my outlet for so much that feels wrong and out of control, and a place to ignite hope through the power of music and connection… good thing we have the tour all lined up or I wouldn't know what to do with myself now! I've been completely obsessed. I'm dying for the fans to hear this."

EVANESCENCE recently announced a 2026 world tour, kicking off on June 11, taking them across North America and Europe. Special guests SPIRITBOX and NOVA TWINS will open on the North American portion of the tour, and special guest Poppy will support on the Europe shows, with NOVA TWINS opening outside the U.K. K.Flay, who features on EVANESCENCE's last single, "Fight Like A Girl", will open the U.K. shows. K.Flay will also support EVANESCENCE for their Red Rocks Amphitheatre concert.

EVANESCENCE has partnered with PLUS1 so that $1/£1/€1 from every ticket sold will support organizations providing humanitarian aid and medical relief to those in need around the world.

EVANESCENCE's most recent tracks "Fight Like A Girl" (featuring K.Flay) and "Afterlife" have been met with praise from fans and critics alike, with Louder stating, "It's an exciting time to be a fan of Amy Lee and co.", and Revolver declaring, "EVANESCENCE's first song in four years finds the band hitting what they hit best". "Afterlife" dominated the charts upon release, reaching the No. 1 spot on both Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart and Mediabase's Active Rock Radio chart in both the U.S. and Canada.

EVANESCENCE is no stranger to success, with the band's 2003 record "Fallen" holding steady as the sixth best-selling album of the 21st century (ranking just behind Lady Gaga's "The Fame" and ahead of COLDPLAY's "A Rush Of Blood To The Head"),remaining one of the best-selling albums of all time, with more than 17 million copies sold worldwide. The album's stratospheric singles, including "Bring Me To Life", broke the Top 10 in more than 15 countries and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Alternative Airplay charts. "My Immortal" was a Top 10 hit in over ten countries, including the U.S., U.K. and Australia.

Emerging in 2003, EVANESCENCE reshaped the rock landscape with their debut album "Fallen", a cinematic blend of rock, metal and symphonic, piano-driven melodies led by powerhouse vocalist Amy Lee. The album became a global phenomenon, earning multiple Grammy Awards and selling over 17 million copies worldwide, with hits like "Bring Me to Life" and "My Immortal" defining a generation. "Fallen" remains one of the best-selling albums of all time and has earned diamond certification from the RIAA. Over the past two decades, the band has continued to evolve while maintaining their signature sound, releasing five studio albums, including the chart-topping "The Open Door" and "Evanescence". Their 2021 release "The Bitter Truth" marked a triumphant return, while their global touring has reached new heights, including their largest headline show to date at Allianz Parque Stadium in São Paulo, Brazil.

Now entering a bold new era, EVANESCENCE continues to push boundaries. 2025 was a landmark year for Amy Lee and EVANESCENCE. The release of last year's global phenomenon "Afterlife", from the Netflix series "Devil May Cry", became the fastest-rising track of their career and the band's biggest single since their first album, amassing over 150 million streams globally and reaching No. 1 on the U.S. Rock Radio chart, a first at the format for EVANESCENCE. It was followed by the release of "End Of You", a collaboration between Lee, Poppy and SPIRITBOX's Courtney LaPlante, which was named Revolver's "Song Of The Year". Also reaching No. 1 at US Rock Radio, "End Of You" made history in the U.S. by becoming the first all-female collaboration to do so.

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler (courtesy of Mercenary Publicity)