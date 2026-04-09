EVERGREY Announces New Guitarist STEPHEN PLATT

Swedish progressive metallers EVERGREY have announced the addition of guitarist Stephen Platt (SCAR SYMMETRY) to the group's ranks. Platt, who had already been touring with EVERGREY as a live guitarist since late 2025, now officially joins the band as a full-time member.

EVERGREY comments: "We played a lot of shows with Stephen Platt already. He's an incredibly lovely human being on top of being a brilliant guitar player. We couldn't be happier to have him join us for real."

Platt adds: "I'm so happy to become the new guitarist of EVERGREY. I've been a fan of the band for a long time now and am extremely honored to have been asked by this group of incredible musicians and people. Looking forward to seeing what the future holds."

Earlier this month, EVERGREY announced the departure of longtime guitarist Henrik Danhage. At the time, the band released the following message via social media: "EVERGREY and Henrik have mutually decided to part ways after working together on and off for 21 years. It is now time for a new chapter for both parties. We wish each other all the best for the future and look forward to new music from both EVERGREY and Henrik. Stay tuned."

EVERGREY will release its fifteenth album, "Architects Of A New Weave", on June 5, 2026 via Napalm Records. The LP will arrive just days before the band takes the stage as special guest to IRON MAIDEN for two shows on the British heavy metal legends' "Run For Your Lives" world tour.

"Architects Of A New Weave" was produced by Tom S. Englund and Vikram Shankar, with a mix by Adam "Nolly" Getgood.

The official music video for the second single from "Architects Of A New Weave", a song called "The World Is On Fire", can be seen below. Full of regret, "The World Is On Fire" stages personal emotions as global pain, the apology reverberating, resonating. Enormous, cinematic melodies pull the listener upward, driven by riffs with genuine weight and bite, while vocals dripping with raw, unflinching truth give voice to a deep, aching sense of longing. That longing finds its most intimate expression in the dead of night — when you pull your loved one close, just to feel them breathe — and are confronted with a devastating realization: the promise of a safe tomorrow is a lie you can no longer keep.

"Architects Of A New Weave" is the wake-up call you didn't know you needed: a plunge into thinning air, burning worlds, and lingering guilt — only to break free with fierce momentum. The album refuses to wallow. It ascends — fast, heavy, and cinematic. But it refuses to hide in the dark. It rises: quick, fierce, and utterly transformative.

Englund previously stated about the "Architects Of A New Weave" album: "We've literally never had this much trouble picking singles. And honestly? That's the best problem we could possibly have. Every song on this record is fighting to be the one you hear first — because we poured everything into making an album we're flat-out obsessed with. Like always there are no fillers, no compromises, just twelve tracks we're stupidly proud of and will be for the rest of our lives. Pre-order the album now and join the weave!"

Dive into "Architects Of A New Weave"'s standout tracks like "The World Is On Fire", "Leaving The Emptiness", "Heaven" and "The Prophecy", and the breathtaking title anthem "Architects Of The New Weave". Their choruses break through like sunlight piercing storm clouds: enormous, cinematic melodies that pull you upward, riffs with genuine weight and bite, and vocals dripping with raw, unflinching truth. In one breath, you're shouldering buried longing; in the next, you're weightless, fearless, endless. Scars transform into badges of survival, fractures fuel reinvention. In the second half of the album, fellow Gothenburg icon Mikael Stanne (DARK TRANQUILLITY, THE HALO EFFECT, GRAND CADAVER, CEMETERY SKYLINE) joins Tom S. Englund in vocal duties for "A Burning Flame", the voices of the two scene legends intertwined compellingly.

Among other exclusive formats, "Architects Of A New Weave" comes with a bonus album, containing bonus tracks "Heights" and "One Heart", as well as an album mix of the previously released standalone single "Oxygen!" (2025). Additionally, it features a demo version of "Longing", instrumental tracks of "Leaving The Emptiness", both new songs, as well as a live version of "Falling From The Sun", the hit single off the previous record, "Theories of Emptiness" (2024) and continuation of "Ominous" off "A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament)" (2022).

"Architects Of A New Weave" track listing:

01. Welcome To The Pattern

02. The Shadow Self

03. Architects Of The New Weave

04. The World Is On Fire

05. Heaven

06. The Script

07. Leaving The Emptiness

08. Longing

09. A Burning Flame

10. Call Off Your Lions

11. Chains Of Shame

12. The Prophecy

Photo credit: Patric Ullaeus