DWARVES Announce New Album 'Jenkem'

Legendary and notoriously volatile DWARVES return with a new full-length, "Jenkem", arriving June 5 via Greedy Records (distributed by MVD).

Decades into a career that has cut across punk, hardcore, and heavy music, the band remains a fixture of underground culture — as influential as they are unpredictable, and long past the point of needing introduction.

A high-velocity blast rooted in hardcore's most feral instincts, "Jenkem" taps into the same raw aggression and breakneck intensity that fed the early crossover between punk and thrash. Stripped down and dialed in, the album revisits the band's most confrontational era, channeling the savage spirit of "Blood, Guts & Pussy" while pushing their nihilistic edge even further.

Across thirteen short, violent bursts — fast, filthy, and unfiltered — plus one mid-tempo crusher, "Jenkem" wastes no time getting to the point. It's lean, abrasive, and built for impact — a record that lands somewhere between classic hardcore urgency and the blunt force of thrash's punk roots, reinforcing DWARVES' place in that lineage.

Never content to simply release music, the band is rolling out "Jenkem" with an avalanche of live and animated videos, alongside a series of collectible seven-inch releases. Fans can also snag signed copies and exclusive merch directly via the band's official site, continuing the DIY ethos that has defined DWARVES since day one.

To mark the release, DWARVES will take their notoriously chaotic live show on the road for an extensive North American and European run. The tour kicks off in May with SCREECHING WEASEL in Portland, Seattle, and Denver, followed by additional U.S. dates including Austin and a run of fall shows alongside THE EXPLOITED and TOTAL CHAOS. The band then heads overseas for a massive European stretch with EYEHATEGOD, including appearances at Hellfest, Obscene Extreme Festival, Sjock Fest, Krach Am Bach, Azkena Rock Festival and more — further cementing their place on bills that pull from hardcore, punk, and metal alike.

"Jenkem" was produced by Blag Dahlia and was recorded and mixed by Andy Carpenter (SUPERSUCKERS, STRUNG OUT, SCREECHING WEASEL)

Track listing:

Side One

01. Confused

02. We Are the Scene

03. Drug Lust

04. Damned If I Do

05. Must Confess

06. Too Messed Up

07. I'm Dead

Side Two

01. Bad Drugs

02. I Wish You Were Dead

03. Psychosis Tripping

04. Hey Melania

05. Here We Come Again

06. Be Ruthless Destroy

07. Last Chance

Formed in Chicago in the 1980s before relocating to San Francisco at the dawn of the grunge era, DWARVES have carved a path through multiple generations of underground music — from '80s punk to '90s grunge to the 2000's punk resurgence — all while maintaining a reputation for speed, volatility, and a total disregard for convention.

Their notoriously chaotic shows saw them banned, censored, and canceled throughout the 1990s, building a rabid following while alienating much of the music industry. Just as the band seemed commercially written off, their music began surfacing in mainstream films, television, and other media, underscoring a level of musicianship and production often overlooked beneath the chaos. Blending elements of punk, hardcore, thrash, garage rock, and heavy metal, DWARVES' 16 LP catalog — including "Blood, Guts & Pussy" (1990) and "The Dwarves Are Young & Good Looking" (1997) — helped define a strain of underground music where humor, aggression, and shock value collide.

Decades on, DWARVES remain a singular presence — an infamous, influential band whose legacy continues to cut across scenes, generations, and genres; an enduring force at the intersection of punk, hardcore, and heavy music, known for their high-velocity sound and no-holds-barred approach to both recording and live performance. DWARVES continue to push boundaries, evolving their sound while maintaining their reputation as one of the underground's most unpredictable and explosive live acts.