Ex-DIO Guitarist TRACY G: Heavy Metal Fans 'Tend To Be A Little Closed-Minded' When It Comes To Other Kinds Of Music

In a new interview with the Rock Fantasy Concert Shop, former DIO guitarist Tracy "G" Grijalva spoke about his latest project EL MARIACHI SEXORCISMO as well as the CD release of his instrumental record "Hand Of Time". Regarding the fact that his latest music is far removed from the heavy metal of his 1990s efforts, Tracy said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "People think, especially fans that love heavy metal — nothing against them, of course; I love 'em and everything, I love people that love that kind of music — but they tend to be a little closed-minded and they think if you're playing in SLAYER or you're playing in MEGADETH or you're playing in METALLICA, that's the only music you listen to and that's the only music you can play. That's how they think. And they should open up and go, 'Well, wait a minute.' And I bet you 90 percent of those guys [in those bands], or me, of those guys, if you ask them, they like some stuff that you'd just be, like, 'Oh.' And then if they go further, if they do their own solo stuff away from their band, they might put out God knows what. And you might go, 'Oh, the guy is more than just what I'm seeing, what I know of.'"

Tracy continued: "Nothing against DIO and nothing against what I did with him — I love it more than anything. 'Strange Highways', 'Angry Machines', stuff [from] the era that I did, of course I'm proud of it, of course I love it and of course I put a hundred percent into it. Well, all right. All right then. What about this? You don't stop there. And you gotta keep going. And there was other stuff before that, and there was stuff after that. It doesn't mean that's all you are. But it's almost like the fans need an education or something. But who am I to [teach them about it]? I don't wanna say they're limited, they're limiting themselves with just thinking like that, but I feel they are. If they would just give stuff a chance."

Tracy played with DIO from 1993 to 1999 and was featured on two studio albums, "Strange Highways" and "Angry Machines", and one live album, "Inferno: Last In Live", as well as a concert film, "Live In London, Hammersmith Apollo 1993".

This past February, Tracy, who previously said that he left DIO in 1999 after he claimed he was "asked to play in a dual-guitar situation" in Ronnie James Dio's band, was asked by Chris Akin Presents why he never joined another nationally touring act after his departure from the legendary heavy metal singer's solo group. He responded: "'Cause of me. It was my decision. 'Cause I said, 'Okay, I was in DIO. [Ronnie James Dio is a] pretty great singer. [It] doesn't get much better than that. Should I seek out something' like you just said, 'something bigger?' I had too much stuff I wanted to say myself. And I was getting turned on to these little home studios. Now I can record stuff myself. I just wanted to sit in my room and record what's in my head and not have anybody tell me anything, basically. I wanted to do what I wanted to do, and I was kind of tired of being led around type of thing, being in somebody else's band. I did that. I did it the best I could until Ronnie wanted me — they wanted me to play with another guitar player. They didn't kick me out of the band. First they said, 'Well, Tracy, the record company, they wanna add one of our old guitar players.' Craig Goldy got the gig and he was one of their old guitar players. And they got [bassist] Jimmy Bain back too, cause those guys were part of the original DIO, and they wanted to sell more tickets because life is about money. The world is about money. The business is about money. I mean, that's why we're here, right? Well, no, but that's how the world looks at it, right? Me, I'm, like, the things I wanna say. So, I had already played lead guitar and did two or three albums with Ronnie, and now they wanted me to step in the back and let somebody more known, more known in DIO, like Craig Goldy play the solos, which I'm not even a fan of his — sorry, but I'm not even a fan of his. He's probably not a fan of mine [either]. So, oh, just to be a rock star and keep getting some money, I gotta stay in DIO? No. No. No. What's important to me is saying what I wanna say on the guitar. That's what I do."

Tracy previously reflected on the way he was let go from DIO's band several years ago in an interview with The Metalcast. He said: "One of the last things [Ronnie] said to me on the phone, he goes, 'I wish you were an ass.' He goes, 'I wish you were an ass. That way this would be a lot easier to do, but I really dig you and sorry to say, it has to end now because of powers that be.' So we got along. It wasn't like a big blowout or anything, no. It was just mutual respect and he just said a lot of his fans didn't dig what I was doing and his new record company wanted him to go back to one of his first guitar players, if he could. Vivian [Campbell] and him weren't getting along, so the next choice was Craig. And so he went to Craig. The label wanted him to play with guys he used to play with. He also brought back in Jimmy Bain when I left. It's all a business thing, 'cause they wanted more of the first guys so that they'd sell more tickets — the original DIO lineup. It's all about money to the business people — money, money, money. I don't think the albums after me sold way more than 'Strange Highways'. I really don't know, but I doubt if they did. They weren't any better. They weren't as good, as far as I'm concerned, but that's just me. But he has to go where his manager points him, and it's a business, unfortunately. I wish it was just people playing music, what they wanna play. But the business gets into it, and, 'Well, if you wanna get this record deal, you've gotta get rid of that guy 'cause Tracy's going the wrong way. Tracy's bringing all this weird new shit in and people don't dig that, so get rid of that guy.' That kind of vibe. So he apologized for that. And what he first wanted me to do was stay in the band and have Craig Goldy in the band too and just have me play rhythm guitar now. And I declined. I said, 'Ah, fuck that. What do I wanna do that for? I played lead guitar for six years. Now I'm gonna play rhythm just to stay in a band. Just to stay in Dio's band and be the rhythm guitar player.' I said, 'I'm better than that, as far as I'm concerned. So, no, thanks. No, thanks.' So then he had to let me go, 'cause I didn't wanna stand in the back and just play rhythm and let the Craig Goldy thing go. I don't even dig Craig Goldy's solo playing. I'm not even a fan of his. It'd be different if he was bringing in someone that I loved. I'd be, like, well, 'Let me think about it.' But he was gonna bring in someone that was, like — I'm not even a fan of his. He's not a fan of mine, I'm sure, but who cares? Whatever. But so I stepped out. I'm the one who said, 'No, I won't do that.' And then he said, 'Okay, let's forget we had this conversation and just go on.' And I said, 'Okay.' And then a week later he called again and said he's gotta let me go. So that's how it went."