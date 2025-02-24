Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Announces 'The David Ellefson Show' Video Podcast

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson, alongside co-host Joshua Toomey, has announced the launch of "The David Ellefson Show" video podcast, a bi-weekly show which will debut Monday, March 3 on YouTube and major streaming platforms.

The podcast offers listeners a front-row seat to captivating conversations, insightful stories, and entertaining anecdotes from Ellefson's remarkable 40-plus-year career. The show will feature a wide array of guests, including notable musicians, celebrities and industry professionals from inside the exciting world of music and entertainment.

You can now join the podcast's Patreon account to see the debut episode featuring Frank Bello (ANTHRAX). Patreon members will receive each episode a week early, merch store discounts, exclusive live stream question-and-answer sessions and a unique David Ellefson Pick Card.

"I've been a guest on countless podcasts over the years, and they've become essential in connecting artists with audiences, replacing much of traditional media," says Ellefson. "I'm excited to build a community where we can dive into discussions about music, entertainment, lifestyle, and everything in between."

The podcast also serves as a platform for the David Ellefson Bass Coalition, a global network of bass enthusiasts. The Coalition provides a space for fans to connect, share insights about their favorite musicians, discuss gear, take lessons, and celebrate all things bass.

Co-host Joshua Toomey, a seasoned podcaster known for "Talk Toomey" and multiple Knotfest podcasts, is a bassist himself and member of the nu-metal band PRIMER 55. He brings his extensive experience in music and a dynamic voice to the show. Together, Ellefson and Toomey aim to create a fun, creative, and informative experience for listeners.

Says Toomey: "David has always been a must-listen guest on podcasts, so it's only natural that he’s now hosting his own. He's a wealth of knowledge — not just about his own career, but the music industry as a whole. I'm excited to share these episodes with rock and metal fans around the world."

Stay tuned for upcoming episodes featuring exciting guests from the world of music and entertainment.

Back in May 2021, Ellefson launched an on-demand video podcast called "Backstage With David Ellefson" on Star Worldwide Networks. The video podcast, which was created with legendary Phoenix, Arizona morning radio show host Dave "The Mayor" Pratt, featured both audio and four-camera video production. Hosted by Ellefson himself, the first episodes included Frank Bello (ANTHRAX, ALTITUDES & ATTITUDE),Joey Vera (ARMORED SAINT, MERCYFUL FATE) and Ellefson's former "Rust In Peace" bass tech-turned-author-chiropractor Dr. Randall Kertz D.C., whose book "The Bassist's Guide To Injury Management, Prevention And Better Health" has become an industry go-to for medical remedies for musicians.

Ellefson, who has lived in Scottsdale, Arizona since 1994, was fired from MEGADETH in May 2021, just days after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

Ellefson was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, when the group briefly broke up because mainman Dave Mustaine suffered severe nerve damage that left him unable to play, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

Mustaine reformed MEGADETH 21 years ago. Originally setting out to record a solo album, Mustaine enlisted studio musicians to play on what ultimately became MEGADETH's 2004 "The System Has Failed" comeback album, subsequently recruiting former ICED EARTH bassist James MacDonough to take Ellefson's place for the album's touring cycle.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Mustaine, alleging the frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

Photo credit: Maciej Pieloch