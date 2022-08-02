Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON To Unveil Art Collection Crafted From Bass Performance

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson has collaborated with the visual art team SceneFour on an art collection crafted from a new medium in artwork, bass performance. The pair have built a stunning art collection that showcases the instrument in a new dimension. Each work is highly limited in availability.

Ellefson apparently built visuals for canvas based on the movement of his fingers on the frets using a proprietary LED-tipped glove. The result is an astonishing collection of artworks that showcase the unique style of the bassist in a visual form.

"Bass Luminosity" by Ellefson will be unveiled on September 8 worldwide.

Join the interest list at www.davidellefsonart.com for details and an early preview.

SceneFour is primarily known as the team responsible for the "rhythm-on-canvas" medium, having released art collections over the last several years with a highly select group of drumming legends, including Bill Ward (BLACK SABBATH),Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) and Dave Lombardo (SLAYER).

SceneFour, a Los Angeles design and branding firm, uses LED technology to transfer the musicians' unique style onto a canvas. The art reportedly provides a "musical fingerprint" that is as unique as an artist's autograph.

"Each guy's artwork looks drastically different because their styles and techniques are different," Cory Danziger, who co-founded SceneFour in 2004 with Ravi Dosaj, a graphic designer, told The New York Times.

"Bill Ward's artwork is dark and there’s kind of a foreboding element to it, whereas Chad Smith's has kind of a light and airy feel to his playing. His arms are open and those pieces have a butterfly effect," Danziger said.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH in May 2021 after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH leader shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

David, a Christian who launched the Mega Life Ministries worship group in 2007, studied for a year at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis a decade ago.