Ex-MORBID ANGEL Drummer PETE SANDOVAL Says He Has 'Finally Been Properly Diagnosed As Autistic': 'It Explains So Much'

Former MORBID ANGEL and current TERRORIZER and I AM MORBID drummer Pedro "Pete" Sandoval says that he has "finally" been diagnosed as autistic.

The 61-year-old musician, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, apparently received his diagnosis after undergoing the ADOS-2 assessment, which is said to be one of the most trusted tools used in autism evaluations worldwide.

On Thursday (February 5),Sandoval took to his Instagram to write: "After many years of confusion and misdiagnosis, I've finally been properly diagnosed as autistic (Level 1) ADOS-2 module 4 (and some other tests) . This has been part of who I am since childhood, even though for a long time I didn't have the words or understanding for it.

"Over the years, this has affected how I communicate, how I process sound, and how I interact with people — sometimes in ways that may have seemed confusing, distant, or misunderstood. It was never about not caring, not listening, or not wanting to connect.

"Now, at 61 having clarity has brought a lot of peace. It explains so much — and it's allowed me to better understand myself instead of fighting it.

"I'm still here, still playing, still creating, still grateful — after back surgery, after life challenges, and now with a better understanding of my own mind.

"If sharing this helps even one person feel less alone or more patient with themselves or others, then it's worth it.

"Thank you for the love and support through the years."

Pete is currently part of I AM MORBID, which also features another former MORBID ANGEL member, bassist/vocalist David Vincent, plus guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO).

I AM MORBID plays material from MORBID ANGEL's "Altars Of Madness" (1989),"Blessed Are The Sick" (1991),"Covenant" (1993) and "Domination" (1995) albums.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

Sandoval, who now lives his life as a born-again Christian, was forced to leave MORBID ANGEL in 2010 after undergoing surgery for a prolapsed disc.

Vincent told Invisible Oranges in a December 2013 interview that Pete had "found Jesus," which meant that Sandoval and MORBID ANGEL were no longer "compatible."

Prior to joining I AM MORBID, Sandoval had spent a few years recording and touring with TERRORIZER, whose latest studio album, "Caustic Attack", was released in October 2018 via The End Records.

The reactivated TERRORIZER played its first comeback show on April 25, 2024 at the SWR Barroselas Metalfest in Barroselas, Portugal.

TERRORIZER's current lineup consists of Sandoval on drums, Vincent on bass, Brian Werner (VITAL REMAINS) on vocals, and Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM, I AM MORBID) on guitar.

Image credit: Francisco Zamudio / KNAC.COM