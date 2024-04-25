Ex-MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT: 'I Don't Touch A Drop Of Alcohol Before I Get On Stage'

In a new interview with Jackie Smit of the Into The Necrosphere podcast, former MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID and VLTIMAS frontman David Vincent was asked how he manages to maintain his high level of physicality on stage. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I live pretty clean. Do I party? Yeah. But in general, especially when I'm on tour, I don't touch a drop of alcohol before I get on stage. I just won't do it. I've seen what that leads to, and I feel like that's disrespectful to the audience for me to go up there and give them anything but a hundred percent of what I've got right. Now, a lot of people — different people have different opinions about that. But that's my opinion; that's how I work. Afterwards, yeah, have a few beers, whatever, but, again, thinking about tomorrow. The next show is just as important as the one that you did and staying healthy on tour because let's face it, if I get sick… If Rune [Vincent's VLTIMAS bandmate, ex-MAYHEM guitarist Rune Eriksen] gets sick, he may not feel good, but that doesn't affect his instrument. If I get sick, then there's my instrument. So, I have to take extra care of those things — drinking plenty of water, not going out afterwards and partying until three in the morning, trying to shout over a DJ in a loud club. It just doesn't work."

VLTIMAS released its debut album, "Something Wicked Marches In", in 2019. A follow-up effort arrived last month.

Joining Vincent and Eriksen in VLTIMAS is CRYPTOPSY drummer Flo Mounier.

In addition to Vincent, I AM MORBID includes another former MORBID ANGEL member Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO).

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

In 2017, Vincent issued his debut country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil".