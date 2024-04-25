  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Ex-MORBID ANGEL Frontman DAVID VINCENT: 'I Don't Touch A Drop Of Alcohol Before I Get On Stage'

April 25, 2024

In a new interview with Jackie Smit of the Into The Necrosphere podcast, former MORBID ANGEL and current I AM MORBID and VLTIMAS frontman David Vincent was asked how he manages to maintain his high level of physicality on stage. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I live pretty clean. Do I party? Yeah. But in general, especially when I'm on tour, I don't touch a drop of alcohol before I get on stage. I just won't do it. I've seen what that leads to, and I feel like that's disrespectful to the audience for me to go up there and give them anything but a hundred percent of what I've got right. Now, a lot of people — different people have different opinions about that. But that's my opinion; that's how I work. Afterwards, yeah, have a few beers, whatever, but, again, thinking about tomorrow. The next show is just as important as the one that you did and staying healthy on tour because let's face it, if I get sick… If Rune [Vincent's VLTIMAS bandmate, ex-MAYHEM guitarist Rune Eriksen] gets sick, he may not feel good, but that doesn't affect his instrument. If I get sick, then there's my instrument. So, I have to take extra care of those things — drinking plenty of water, not going out afterwards and partying until three in the morning, trying to shout over a DJ in a loud club. It just doesn't work."

VLTIMAS released its debut album, "Something Wicked Marches In", in 2019. A follow-up effort arrived last month.

Joining Vincent and Eriksen in VLTIMAS is CRYPTOPSY drummer Flo Mounier.

In addition to Vincent, I AM MORBID includes another former MORBID ANGEL member Pedro "Pete" Sandoval (drums),along with guitarists Richie Brown (EXMORTUS, THE ABSENCE, TRIVIUM) and Bill Hudson (NORTHTALE, DORO).

In October 2022, I AM MORBID parted ways with guitarist Kelly McLauchlin (POSSESSED, DIABOLIC, UNHOLY GHOST) and replaced him with Brown.

I AM MORBID's spring 2022 European tour marked the first time Sandoval and Vincent played together in 12 years.

In 2017, Vincent issued his debut country single, "Drinkin' With The Devil".

Find more on Morbid angel
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).