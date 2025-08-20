Ex-MOTÖRHEAD Guitarist PHIL CAMPBELL: 'I'm Definitely Not A Heavy Metal Player'

In a new interview with Andrew McKaysmith of the Scars And Guitars podcast, former MOTÖRHEAD guitarist Phil Campbell was asked what he thinks the biggest misconception was about his guitar playing as it relates to his role in MOTÖRHEAD. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, most of the [MOTÖRHEAD] riffs [during my time with the band] are mine all the way through. They'd change 'em a bit and whatever, but basically, 'cause when we were the three-piece, everyone was waiting for me to come up with something to start the songs. [MOTÖRHEAD leader] Lemmy would have one or two of his own rock songs, rock and roll songs ready usually. But the majority of the stuff… I mean, it's all credited to the three of us anyway, apart from Lemmy's individual songs. But, yeah, people think — I don't know what they think. They don't read the credits, obviously, a lot of people, the writing credits. And I'm definitely not a heavy metal player. People think I might be a heavy metal player. I think they're wrong there."

Campbell was also asked about the "morphing of the MOTÖRHEAD iconography from being all about the music to being a brand", with brand licensing from the band's more than 80 licensing partners across various categories, channels and territories, marking MOTÖRHEAD's 50th anniversary. He said: "Well, MOTÖRHEAD should be remembered, I think. It was such a unique band. Lem was such a unique person and the music was so unique as well, why shouldn't it be remembered, along with the music? People don't have to buy anything if they don't wanna buy anything, but if they walk around with MOTÖRHEAD written on this or that or whatever and they think it's cool, that's fine. I'm proud to have MOTÖRHEAD written on anything that I would wear. Not all at once, though — not five items with MOTÖRHEAD written on it all at once."

Campbell was a member of MOTÖRHEAD from 1984 through 2015, and for the last 20 years of the band's existence was its sole guitarist, appearing on classic releases such as "Orgasmatron", "1916" and "Bastards", among others. With Lemmy's 2015 passing, MOTÖRHEAD came to an abrupt end.

In his current band PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS, Phil is joined by his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla.

PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS released their third album, "Kings Of The Asylum", in September 2023 through Nuclear Blast Records. It was PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' first studio release to feature singer Joel Peters.

In October 2019, Phil released his first-ever solo record, "Old Lions Still Roar". The album, which had been in the works for more than five years, included guest appearances by Rob Halford (JUDAS PRIEST),Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER) and Alice Cooper, among others.

Lemmy died on December 28, 2015 at the age of 70 shortly after learning he had been diagnosed with cancer.

MOTÖRHEAD had to cancel a number of shows in 2015 because of Lemmy's poor health, although the band did manage to complete a European tour a couple of weeks before his death.

In June 2020, it was announced that Lemmy would get the biopic treatment. The upcoming film, "Lemmy", will be directed by Greg Olliver, who previously helmed the 2010 documentary of the same name, "Lemmy".

A custom-made urn containing Lemmy's ashes is on permanent display in a columbarium at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Hollywood, California.

Image credit: Framus & Warwick