Ex-SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA: How I Measure Success

In a recent interview with Drumtalk, the video podcast by German drummer and videographer Philipp Koch, former SEPULTURA and current CAVALERA drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera was asked how he measures success. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I have to say success, in my measurement, it's being able to do something that you love for a long time. Succeed to an extent that you are comfortable with what you do and you don't sacrifice your integrity as a musician, as a drummer just for the sake of making money. So that's success for me. It's not having a golden Ferrari, it's not having — whatever — limousines and all that stuff. It's doing something that you love and maintaining that for quite a few years, and that's what I try to show to my kids. It's like no matter what camp you are working — it could be anything from coding computers — but if you have that passion and if you enjoy what you do and for a long time, you're successful. It doesn't mean that you're rich. It doesn't mean that you're a millionaire. It just means that you are successful within yourself. And that's the way I measure things."

This past February, Igor launched a solo tour of the United Kingdom during which he performed electronic music from the repertoire of his solo discography inspired by the varied sub genres of avant-garde, drone, industrial and harsh noise.

Along with older brother Max Cavalera, Igor is a founding member of the Brazilian thrash metal band SEPULTURA. Igor is now the drummer for CAVALERA, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, SOULWAX, PETBRICK and other projects. Cavalera is one half of the DJ duo MIXHELL, an electronic music project he founded with his wife, Laima Leyton, in 2006. With MIXHELL, he has toured the globe, performing in festivals such as Glastonbury, Bestival and Reading.

In 2013, Igor moved to London with his family and in 2016 joined the Belgian band SOULWAX, recording drums for their album "From Deewee" and touring as part of "Transient Program For Drums And Machinery". Soon after, he founded PETBRICK with Wayne Adams — a project that involved melting noise and crushing electronics over grinding drumming.

Igor has been performing live with analog modular gear, drum pads and visuals for intimate crowds at experimental festivals such as Dio Drone (Florence) and clubs such as Cafe Oto and Iklectik (London). His latest releases include "Aural Manifestations" on Damian Records in America and Deepthroat Records in Europe and "Alucinações Sônicas" on Hospital Productions.

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

In 1996, Max Cavalera exited SEPULTURA after the rest of the band split with Max's wife Gloria as their manager.