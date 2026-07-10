Ex-SKID ROW Singer ERIK GRÖNWALL Releases Music Video For 'Lost For Life' From 'Bad Bones' Solo Album

Former SKID ROW singer Erik Grönwall has released the official music video for "Lost For Life", a track from his latest solo album, "Bad Bones", which came out on May 22.

Erik commented: "'Lost For Life' is about that us-against-the-world kind of love. Two imperfect people finding each other and deciding to face whatever comes their way together. It's a story about loyalty, chaos and never giving up on each other no matter what life throws at you.

"Wherever you go, I'll always follow. We'll never be alright… Yeah, we're lost for life."

After years of fronting some of rock's most iconic acts, Erik returns with his first fully original solo LP.

Known worldwide for his powerhouse vocals and commanding stage presence, Erik has previously fronted SKID ROW and H.E.A.T, and toured across Europe and Japan providing lead vocals for guitar legend Michael Schenker. With "Bad Bones", he now turns the focus inward.

Built entirely on original material, "Bad Bones" is Erik's most honest and uncompromising work to date - an album shaped by years of triumphs, setbacks, reinvention, and survival.

"I've fronted incredible bands and lived through experiences that changed me forever, but 'Bad Bones' feels like the true beginning of my own story," Erik says. "This album is 100 percent me — the good, the bad, all of it. After everything I've been through, I don't really know how to make music any other way than honestly anymore."

Musically, "Bad Bones" captures the spirit and energy of classic hard rock while delivering a sound that feels immediate, modern, and alive. Combining powerful hooks, organic instrumentation, and emotionally charged performances. From the defiant swagger of the title track to the emotional depth of "Praying For A Miracle" and the reflective honesty of "Written In The Scars", the album captures every side of Erik's artistic identity.

The album's first singles have already gained strong international support from major rock radio stations, including Bandit Rock (Sweden),Planet Rock (U.K.) and Star FM (Germany),while Erik's upcoming live shows continue to build momentum. Two hometown performances at Cirkus in Stockholm sold out months in advance, alongside a growing list of festival appearances across Scandinavia and the rest of Europe.

More than just a solo album, "Bad Bones" represents a new era for Grönwall — one built entirely on creative freedom, honesty, and a refusal to compromise.

"'Bad Bones' is about identity, survival, and having the courage to stand by who you are. I do things my way and I play by no rules," Erik says.

"Bad Bones" track listing:

01. Born To Break

02. Bad Bones

03. Praying For A Miracle

04. Who's The Winner

05. Lost For Life

06. Twisted Lullaby

07. Save Me

08. Hell & Back

09. How High

10. Written In The Scars

In a recent interview with Roppongi Rocks' Stefan Nilsson, Grönwall stated about his solo album, on which he worked with his producer and former H.E.A.T bandmate Jona Tee: "It was just one of those things that I've built my career in bands, I've loved being in bands, but I also asked myself, who am I as a songwriter when I release my own music? 'Cause I did a solo album after [appearing on the competition show] '[Swedish] Idol', but I have to say that was more Sony Music's album. And to be fair against the people I worked with then, and I didn't really know what I wanted to do either. So it was kind of, like, 'Okay, you have a guy who can sing stuff, probably. What do we do? Maybe this.' And then we just put it out there. And it was way too fast. We put it out just to get it out for people to shop for Christmas. [Laughs] So, yeah, it wasn't from the heart. But now it is. And I've never been prouder of an album than I am right now. I've really taken the time, and Jona has been next to me. And I've been experimenting. I've been soul searching, like, 'What if we do this? No, that doesn't feel right. This, no. Okay.' And then I realized that who I am as an artist is everything I've done so far, combined — H.E.A.T, SKID ROW, Michael Schenker. It's not that hard. It's rock and roll. If you can count to four, you can do rock and roll. 1, 2, 3, 4 — it's done. That's all you need."

Grönwall, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in March 2021, joined SKID ROW in early 2022 and departed two years later.

SKID ROW's longtime friend Lzzy Hale (HALESTORM) handled lead vocals for the band's four concerts in late May 2024 and early June 2024, two months after Erik's exit from the group.

At the time of Grönwall's departure, SKID ROW members said in a statement that they were "proud" of what they had "created and accomplished with Erik" over the previous two years" and wished "nothing but the best to him and his health."

In January 2025, Erik told Finland's Chaoszine about his exit from SKID ROW: "Leaving the band was one of the toughest career decisions I ever had to make. I loved being in that band. It didn't hurt waking up being the lead singer of SKID ROW. But I would still be in the band if that was an option.

"I left to respect the person who went through the leukemia — I mean, the person at the hospital," he explained. "I promised myself that I would always put my health first. And when I felt like I couldn't do that being in the band, I just had to make that decision.

"I loved my time in the band. I had so much fun with the guys. We clicked right away, and I will always look back at that time with a smile, for sure. And I would have loved to stay in the band. But given the circumstances, we just couldn't find common ground in terms of how much we should tour."

Grönwall went on to clarify that he was always open to continuing with SKID ROW if an agreement had been reached regarding how much time to spend on the road.

"I'm not sure if it's been said in any interview, but, for me, it was never about not touring at all," he said. "I just wanted to have more time in between to recover. So, my suggestion was three weeks on the road, including traveling, and then one month off, three weeks on the road, including traveling, one month off, just to have that time in between. But they didn't find that feasible, and that's totally fine. I mean, SKID ROW has been doing this since before I was born. [Laughs] They have a recipe. I totally respect that they didn't find out feasible at all. But it was what I needed, and here we are."

The English version of Grönwall's autobiography, "Power – Music, Death, Life", was made available in December 2024 via HarperCollins.

Grönwall, who was a member of the Swedish hard rock band H.E.A.T for nearly a decade before exiting the group in October 2020, announced in September 2021 that he was cancer free after receiving a bone marrow transplant one month earlier.

Grönwall sang on four H.E.A.T studio albums — "Address The Nation" (2012),"Tearing Down The Walls" (2014),"Into The Great Unknown" (2017) and "H.E.A.T II" (2020).

More recently, Erik sang on two of Michael Schenker's albums, 2024's "My Years With UFO" and 2025's "Don't Sell Your Soul". He also toured Europe and Japan with the legendary German guitarist.

In September 2021, just four months before joining SKID ROW, Grönwall released his new cover version of "18 And Life" via all streaming platforms.

In 2018, Grönwall debuted in the U.S. for 10 million viewers in NBC's live broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's and Tim Rice's musical "Jesus Christ Superstar". Along with John Legend, Alice Cooper, Sara Bareilles and others, Erik played the key role of Simon Zealotes.

In late March 2022, SKID ROW released its first single with Grönwall, "The Gang's All Here". The song is the title track of the band's latest album, which arrived in October 2022 via earMUSIC.

SKID ROW played its first show with Grönwall on March 26, 2022 at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada as the support act on the rescheduled dates for SCORPIONS' "Sin City Nights" residency.

Grönwall lives in Knivsta, a city in Uppsala County in east central Sweden, with his wife and their son.