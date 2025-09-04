Ex-SLAYER Drum Legend DAVE LOMBARDO Introduces 'Double Kick' Coffee

Back-beating to his Cuban-born heritage, and blast-beating coffee tins into shape, Dave Lombardo, the double bass pioneer and a founding member of thrash metal legends SLAYER, with an equally legendary resume of playing with everyone from SUICIDAL TENDENCIES to the MISFITS and from MR. BUNGLE to TESTAMENT, FANTÔMAS and more, has orchestrated his love of coffee into his very own collectible signature drum tins with the release of his official private label espresso roast Double Kick.

Fans, drummers, and music enthusiasts alike will be ensnared in this brilliant reimagining of the classic coffee tin and the double kick horsepower rumbling within. This tom-tom drum tin is the first being released in Lombardo's signature series, which fans can now add to their drum collection.

Lombardo says: "Coffee's always been a part of my DNA. I had my first taste as a kid — and I've been rattling ever since. For years, I've thought about releasing my own brew. The name Lombardo's Double Kick has been in my head since 2015 — but I was never going to put my name on something that didn't hit hard enough.

"After two years of working closely with Coterie Coffee Co., Double Kick finally exists — and it rips. Through precision roasting, we developed a bold and smooth-flavored blend, never bitter — power-packed with pure thrash fuel.

"The tin design is based on one of my favorite kits, and the font? A direct nod to a logo I slashed out years ago. This isn't just coffee — it's a collector's piece."

Each drum tin will come packed individually in unique gift box mailers, so you may wanna double, or event triple-tap the order button as Double Kick makes for the perfect gift and collectible for any music fan and drum enthusiast. The Costa Rican bean within was hand-selected by Dave himself and finetune-roasted meticulously to his exact specs by #metalcoffee wizards Concept Cafes & Coterie Coffee Co. Whether you pull a shot or pour a pot, the pure rhythmic orchestration of taste and caffeine will reveal the secrets of Dave Lombardo's legendary thunderous Double Kick technique.

Order Dave Lombardo's Double Kick at this location.

Lombardo was born in Havana, Cuba, relocating to Los Angeles when he was a mere two-years-old. He began playing drums as a teenager, and co-founded SLAYER (and created the band's logo) in 1981. Rolling Stone, in their list of the "100 Greatest Drummers Of All Time", dubbed him the "Cuban speed demon", Modern Drummer proclaimed him "The King" and Drummerworld gave him the title of "the godfather of double bass." Lombardo's eye-popping resume includes over 100 studio albums/recordings and includes both recorded and live stints with GRIP INC., FANTÔMAS, SLAYER, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES, VENAMORIS, MR. BUNGLE, MISFITS, John Zorn, TESTAMENT, EMPIRE STATE BASTARD and DEAD CROSS.

Lombardo is clearly showing no signs of slowing down. With the underground rumblings of more surprises on the way, 2026 promises to be one of his most provocative and inspiring years to date.

Photo credit: Hannah Verbeuren