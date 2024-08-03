Ex-SLIPKNOT Drummer JAY WEINBERG Shares Drum-Cam Video Of His Barcelona Performance With BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

Former SLIPKNOT and current SUICIDAL TENDENCIES drummer Jay Weinberg has shared drum-cam video of him filling in for his father Max Weinberg for the song "Radio Nowhere" during the BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN & THE E STREET BAND concert on June 22 at the Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona, Spain. Jay previously temporarily took his dad's place for several shows during the 2009 "Working On A Dream" tour as Max was busy as the bandleader on "The Tonight Show With Conan O'Brien".

In a message accompanying the YouTube release of the video, Jay wrote: "Perhaps stating the obvious, I've seen ‪@brucespringsteen‬ and the mighty E STREET BAND more than I have any other artist over the last 25 years…it's got to be in the multiple hundreds of shows by now. And I can say with complete confidence — the dates I've seen of their current tour have been amongst my absolute favorite times seeing them. Every night is pure mastery in storytelling and rock and roll power; an emotional journey of music that's inspiring and moving in every way.

"My wife and I have tried to catch as much of this tour as possible. A joy for me, personally, to finally share with her this huge part of my family's and my history — especially to watch my Dad turn into a complete drumming weapon night after night.

"It was a complete surprise to receive an invitation from The Boss himself to sit in for a song during the last show of their summer tour that we'd be able to see — in Barcelona, right before linking up with ‪@suicidaltendencies‬ for our summer tour.

"Out of all the songs I learned and played on tour with Bruce throughout 2009 — many of which drew from genres I had never really approached in my four years of drumming experience — 'Radio Nowhere' felt the most like a natural extension of the music I had gravitated towards as a teenager. To this day, this song holds a very special place in my heart. It was a thrill to revisit playing on E Street, 15 years later.

"I'm eternally grateful to Bruce, to my Dad, to everyone on and off this stage…a true family. For sharing this moment, and for the lifetime of memories. This is one I'll never forget.

"Hope you enjoy it!"

Last month, Jay told Brazil's Headbangers News about the differences between the ways he approached playing with SLIPKNOT, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES and Bruce: "It's interesting, because, yes, they are very different styles of music, but to me, it's life music — it's music for your life. The passion is all the same. I don't really discern too much between any one of 'em. It all feels like it comes from the same place within me to be a part of it. So, I apply the same ferocity and intensity and passion that I do for SUICIDAL's music as I did for SLIPKNOT, as I did for Bruce.

"To get the opportunity to play with Bruce about a week ago in Barcelona, that was incredible," he continued. "For Bruce to basically say, like, 'All right, it's Saturday night in Barcelona. We're gonna use a shot of that energy' that I brought to the song 'Radio Nowhere', that was a true honor. I hadn't played with them in 15 years. But that's my family; it doesn't get more family than that. And I truly love everybody on that tour… I get to watch my dad and his friends become superheroes up there. And that's just an amazing opportunity.

"So, yeah, it all kind of connects together for me, though," Jay added. "I can definitely see where they all sort of seem different, but just being right in the middle of it, I can't really see too much of a difference between any of it. It feels just as natural for me to get up on stage and play with Bruce and THE E STREET BAND as it does for me to get up on stage with SUICIDAL later the next day. It all comes from the same place."

Jay played his first concert with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES in March in Osaka, Japan.

In addition to Weinberg and frontman Mike Muir, SUICIDAL TENDENCIES' current lineup features lead guitarist Dean Pleasants, rhythm guitarist Ben Weinman (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE PLAN) and bassist Tye Trujillo (son of METALLICA bassist Robert Trujillo).

Weinberg's pairing with SUICIDAL TENDENCIES came less than two months after he was announced as the new drummer of INFECTIOUS GROOVES, the long-running outfit formed more than three decades ago by Robert Trujillo alongside Robert's then-SUICIDAL TENDENCIES bandmate Muir.

On November 5, 2023, SLIPKNOT released a statement via social media in which it said it had "decided to make a creative decision and to part ways with Jay."

Six days later, Weinberg, who replaced Joey Jordison, SLIPKNOT's original drummer, in 2013, shared on Instagram that he "was heartbroken and blindsided to receive the phone call", "the news of which, most of you learned shortly after."

Jay played his final show with SLIPKNOT on November 3 at the Hell & Heaven festival in Toluca, Mexico.

Jay discovered SLIPKNOT when he was a pre-teen, through his father. He was hooked immediately and was a huge fan of SLIPKNOT by the time he was invited to Los Angeles to try out as replacement for Joey Jordison in 2013.

For the first few months after the release of 2014's ".5: The Gray Chapter", the members of SLIPKNOT had declined to name the musicians who were playing drums and bass on their tour, despite the fact that their identities were revealed as Weinberg and bassist Alessandro "Vman" Venturella by a disgruntled former drumtech for SLIPKNOT who posted a picture of a backstage call sheet on Instagram.

".5: The Gray Chapter" went on to score a trio of Grammy nominations, including two for "Best Metal Performance" and a nomination for "Best Rock Album".

Weinberg also played on 2019's "We Are Not Your Kind" and 2022's "The End, So Far", both of which topped Billboard's rock albums chart.

SLIPKNOT recently recruited former SEPULTURA drummer Eloy Casagrande as the replacement for Jay.

Prior to joining SLIPKNOT, Jay played with AGAINST ME! and MADBALL.