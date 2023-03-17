Ex-VIXEN Singer JANET GARDNER Teams Up With JUSTIN JAMES For 'No Strings' Album

Former VIXEN singer Janet Gardner's collaborative project with her husband, guitarist/producer Justin James, will release a new album, "No Strings", on June 9 via Pavement Entertainment in North America and Frontiers Music Srl in the rest of the world. The LP's first single, "Don't Turn Me Away", is available now on all streaming platforms.

"No Strings" is the follow-up to the 2020 record "Synergy". In the three years since the release of "Synergy", Gardner and James went to work crafting their most exciting and memorable release to date.

Gardner says: "Justin's and my work flow has become so effortless that the creative process never gets bogged down in the technical aspects until it comes time to mix and master. Justin's determination to bring this album to the next level, sonically, has had the biggest impact on this release."

James says: "I’m so proud of what Janet and I have created with 'No Strings'. From the first chord recorded to the last note sung, 'No Strings' is a piece of who we are."

The track listing for "No Strings" is as follows:

01. I'm Living Free

02. Turn The Page

03. 85

04. No Strings

05. Don't Turn Me Away

06. Set Me Free

07. Hold On To You

08. Into The Night

09. I'm Not Sorry

10. You'll See

11. She Floats Away

12. Drink

"Synergy" was the first Gardner/James album to be released under the GARDNER*JAMES banner. The couple previously collaborated on Janet's first two solo albums, 2018's "Janet Gardner" and 2019's "Your Place In The Sun".

Janet announced her departure from VIXEN in January 2019, saying in a statement that it was time for her to step aside and let drummer Roxy Petrucci and bassist Share Ross "pursue their vision for the future of VIXEN."

Gardner, Petrucci and Ross are considered to be part of VIXEN's classic lineup, along with founding guitarist Jan Kuehnemund, who died of cancer in October 2013.

Gardner contributed lead vocals to VIXEN's most commercially successful studio albums — "Vixen" (1988),"Rev It Up" (1990) and "Tangerine" (1998) — as well as the group's latest release, 2018's live album "Live Fire".

In January 2018, Gardner underwent surgery to remove blood clots in her brain, a condition known as a subdural hematoma.

While Gardner was recovering from her surgery, VIXEN played a show in Durant, Oklahoma in March 2018 with a fill-in singer, Lorraine Lewis of FEMME FATALE. In January 2019, Lewis was announced as Gardner's official replacement.

James had previously worked as a guitarist/songwriter/producer with members of STAIND, COLLECTIVE SOUL and TYKETTO.