Ex-W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Blasts Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'It Just Makes Me Sick'

During his appearance on last month's Monsters Of Rock cruise, former W.A.S.P.guitarist Chris Holmes dedicated his cover of "Rockin' In The Free World" to the people of Ukraine who have been fighting a devastating Russian invasion since February 2022.

Prior to launching into the Neil Young classic, Holmes told the crowd: "We're still killing each other. What the fuck? What the fuck's with that, man? I don't understand. It's stupid. It's stupid, man. All the shit.

"This song goes out to the all the people in Ukraine. I look at the shit and just think about if that was me living there, and that fucking cocksucker Putin… I'd love to get my hands on that fucker's neck, man, and shove something up his ass so fucking far… One man ruining this many people. It just makes me sick. Over what?

"We're gonna never get off this planet until we all join as one," he continued. "Or else we'll destroy it and the human race will never exist anymore. [It will] probably [be] two, three, four thousand years till we stop killing each other.

"But this next song goes out to all the people in Ukraine.

"I've been to the communist countries that were held down. It ain't cool.

"This song is called 'Rockin' In The Free World'."

Holmes joined W.A.S.P. in 1982 and remained with the group until 1990. In 1996, the guitarist returned to W.A.S.P. and stayed with the band until 2001. Chris has not played with W.A.S.P. since.

Last year, Holmes completed seven weeks of radiation therapy in his battle with cancer in throat and neck.

In 2021, Holmes was the focus of the documentary film "Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes", written and directed by French filmmakers Antoine De Montremy and Laurent Hart. The project was born in 2014 after De Montremy and Hart had an opportunity to meet and direct Holmes in a music video for the Holmes-penned song "Let It Roar" in Cannes. At that time, the now-64-year-old rocker had more or less disappeared from the music scene, leaving his home in the U.S. to seek a new beginning with his wife Sarah in France.