  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

Ex-W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES Blasts Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine: 'It Just Makes Me Sick'

June 17, 2023

During his appearance on last month's Monsters Of Rock cruise, former W.A.S.P.guitarist Chris Holmes dedicated his cover of "Rockin' In The Free World" to the people of Ukraine who have been fighting a devastating Russian invasion since February 2022.

Prior to launching into the Neil Young classic, Holmes told the crowd: "We're still killing each other. What the fuck? What the fuck's with that, man? I don't understand. It's stupid. It's stupid, man. All the shit.

"This song goes out to the all the people in Ukraine. I look at the shit and just think about if that was me living there, and that fucking cocksucker Putin… I'd love to get my hands on that fucker's neck, man, and shove something up his ass so fucking far… One man ruining this many people. It just makes me sick. Over what?

"We're gonna never get off this planet until we all join as one," he continued. "Or else we'll destroy it and the human race will never exist anymore. [It will] probably [be] two, three, four thousand years till we stop killing each other.

"But this next song goes out to all the people in Ukraine.

"I've been to the communist countries that were held down. It ain't cool.

"This song is called 'Rockin' In The Free World'."

Holmes joined W.A.S.P. in 1982 and remained with the group until 1990. In 1996, the guitarist returned to W.A.S.P. and stayed with the band until 2001. Chris has not played with W.A.S.P. since.

Last year, Holmes completed seven weeks of radiation therapy in his battle with cancer in throat and neck.

In 2021, Holmes was the focus of the documentary film "Mean Man: The Story Of Chris Holmes", written and directed by French filmmakers Antoine De Montremy and Laurent Hart. The project was born in 2014 after De Montremy and Hart had an opportunity to meet and direct Holmes in a music video for the Holmes-penned song "Let It Roar" in Cannes. At that time, the now-64-year-old rocker had more or less disappeared from the music scene, leaving his home in the U.S. to seek a new beginning with his wife Sarah in France.

Find more on W.a.s.p.
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).