Ex-W.A.S.P. Guitarist CHRIS HOLMES: 'EDDIE VAN HALEN Smokes RANDY RHOADS'

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes recently spoke to Canada's The Metal Voice about the Eddie Van Halen/Randy Rhoads rivalry, which is one of the most hotly debated topics in the guitar world. As two of the most well-known players of their time, the VAN HALEN shredder and the late Ozzy Osbourne and QUIET RIOT axeman were frequently pitted against each other in the 1980s, owing to the similarities in their playing styles. Holmes said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I grew up right next to Pasadena and La Cañada [Flintridge in California]. That's on one side, but Glendale's on the other side, and that's where QUIET RIOT comes from.

"There's a lot of people [who] say that I hate Randy Rhoads. No, I don't hate the guy. I like the guy, actually," Holmes clarified. "I think he is a good guitar player. I've read on the Internet, a lot of people say I hate him. I don't hate him. Okay?! He comes from my era, from my age of playing guitar and stuff. I've never said I hate the guy. I grew up with VAN HALEN, so I look at him, who's better? To me, [Eddie] Van Halen smokes him. So if I go with the VAN HALEN side of [things]. VAN HALEN didn't wear a little bow tie and polka dots. QUIET RIOT did. I didn't like that. I'd rather go to a VAN HALEN party, drink Schlitz malt liquor and get your teeth knocked out in the mud than go to a QUIET RIOT party and smoke Sherman cigarettes and drink Perrier. That ain't my bag. So it's different sides of [things]. But anyway, yeah, I don't hate Randy Rhoads. He's played some good stuff. It's sad that he died."

Holmes previously touched upon the Van Halen/Rhoads rivalry in a 2000 interview with The Inside. He stated at the time: "Well, every band had their rivals and back [in the 1970s]. QUIET RIOT was VAN HALEN's. They were about the same age. The San Fernando people were QUIET RIOT fans and San Gabriel people were VAN HALEN fans. I just never liked QUIET RIOT. I used to make fun of them because they wore polka dots and bow ties, and VAN HALEN was like a drunk party band all the time. I didn't like Randy Rhoads either. I don't want to say anything bad about the guy, but there's always rivals."

Rhoads's pre-Ozzy band QUIET RIOT had been gigging on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California at the same time as VAN HALEN. Although both Rhoads and Van Halen later became some of the most influential guitarists of the 20th century, playing with a similar flare and incorporating finger-tapping into their fleet-fingered solos, Eddie found commercial success before Rhoads, due in part to the fact that VAN HALEN landed a record deal years before QUIET RIOT did.

In a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone, Ozzy discussed the supposed cross-town rivalry Rhoads, the first guitarist Osbourne worked with after BLACK SABBATH, had with Van Halen.

"I heard recently that Eddie said he taught Randy all his licks … he never," Osbourne told Rolling Stone. "To be honest, Randy didn't have a nice thing to say about Eddie. Maybe they had a falling out or whatever, but they were rivals."

The rivalry between Rhoads and Van Halen was explored in the documentary "Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon", which was released in May 2022. The film contains archive audio of Van Halen discussing Rhoads, saying, "He was one guitarist who was honest, anyway. Because he said everything he did he learned from me.

"He was good," Van Halen continued. "But I don't really think he did anything that I haven't done. And there ain't nothing wrong with it. I've copied some other people, you know?"

Randy's friend Kim McNair also spoke about the Rhoads-Van Halen rivalry in "Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon", reflecting: "This was the years of guitar heroes. To a large degree, bands were judged on their guitar player. I think all the guitar players in town kept up on each other."

Meanwhile, QUIET RIOT fan club president Lori Hollen said that at some of the band's early shows, "we would see David Lee Roth and Eddie Van Halen there, which was always interesting to me. Because I know Randy never went to see them play. But they would always come to see QUIET RIOT and Randy play."

Elsewhere in the film, Rhoads's guitar tech Brian Reason recalled how he used to stick a picture of Eddie Van Halen to Randy's wah pedal. "He wasn't very excited about [it], but it was in the perfect place," Reason explained, "because every time he stomped on his wah wah pedal, he stomped on it as if he wanted to crush it."

In a 1982 interview with Guitar World magazine, Rhoads said: "I have my own personality on the guitar but as of yet I don't think I have my own style. For instance, I do a solo guitar thing in concert, and I do a lot of the same licks as Eddie Van Halen. Eddie is a great player, but it kills me that I do that. For me it's just flash that impresses the kids. I'm trying to make a name for myself as fast as I can. I wish I could take time and come up with something that nobody else has done. But that's gonna take a few years yet."

Rhoads and two others were killed on March 19, 1982 when the small plane they were flying in at Flying Baron Estates in Leesburg, Florida struck Osbourne's tour bus, then crashed into a mansion. Rhoads was 25 years old.

Eddie passed away in October 2020 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California. The 65-year-old axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.