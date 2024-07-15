Ex-WHITE LION Singer MIKE TRAMP Is Available For Private/In-House Shows In Your Living Room

In a new interview with The Logan Show, former WHITE LION frontman Mike Tramp spoke about his recent social media post in which he revealed that he and the rest of his current band MIKE TRAMP'S WHITE LION would be available for "private/in-house shows" during their upcoming U.S. tour this summer and fall. When interviewer Logan Crosland noted that "the idea of going to a stranger's house to play songs" would "terrify" him, Tramp said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "It would only terrify me if they stood there with shotguns and locked the door and said, 'You ain't leaving.'"

Tramp continued: "I've done many of those things with an acoustic guitar. We're doing it full band because we're carrying a full digital system. So, in reality, we can almost hook up straight into your stereo and not even make any more noise than if you just had a couple of friends over playing."

Circling back to why he is doing private/in-house shows in the first place, Mike said: "There were just a couple of dates along the road that we would like to fill because we're doing a lot of driving, so we wanted to throw it out. Who knows? Maybe the next tour will be all in-your-living-room concerts. Who knows?"

Tramp will release "Songs Of White Lion - Vol. II" on August 23 via Frontiers Music Srl. The album's ten tracks once again see Tramp re-imagining select cuts from his former band WHITE LION.

Back in 2019, Tramp revealed in an interview that he had apologized to guitarist Vito Bratta for trying to resurrect his former band without his onetime songwriting partner and bandmate.

The Danish-born singer hasn't played with Bratta since WHITE LION performed its last concert in Boston in September 1991.

In the 33 years since WHITE LION broke up, Bratta's public profile has been virtually nonexistent, while Tramp has remained active, recording and touring as a solo artist and with the bands FREAK OF NATURE, THE ROCK 'N' ROLL CIRCUZ and, more recently, BAND OF BROTHERS. Tramp also attempted to revive WHITE LION with the 2008 album "Return Of The Pride", featuring new members. Two years later, Tramp ceded ownership of the name WHITE LION to Bratta in an out-of-court settlement.

Mainly active in the 1980s and early 1990s, WHITE LION released its debut album, "Fight To Survive", in 1985. The band had its breakthrough with the double-platinum-selling "Pride" album, which produced two Top 10 hits: "Wait" and "When The Children Cry". The band continued its success with the third album, "Big Game", which achieved gold status.

By the time WHITE LION released its final album, 1991's "Mane Attraction", alternative rock was in the ascendancy, leading to a swift decline of the so-called "hair metal" scene in terms of sales, popularity, radio play, and most importantly, relevance.

Mike released "Songs Of White Lion", in April 2023 via Frontiers Music Srl.