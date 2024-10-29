  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

EXODUS To Release Cover Of AC/DC's 'Beating Around The Bush'

October 29, 2024

San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal veterans EXODUS will release their cover of the AC/DC classic "Beating Around The Bush" on Friday, November 1. The track was originally recorded during the sessions for EXODUS's 2021 album "Persona Non Grata" but has not been released until now.

EXODUS said: "Unbeknownst to anyone, while recording 'Persona Non Grata' we also busted out a few cover songs by our favorite bands, and there's no band we love more than AC/DC! So we decided to do our own take on 'Beating Around The Bush'! We love the song and we stoked on our rendition. Hope you dig it too!

"Available November 1st in stores and on all streaming platforms. Pre-save it NOW!"

Fan-filmed video of EXODUS performing "Beating Around The Bush" at several shows on the band's 2022 tour can be seen below.

EXODUS singer Steve "Zetro" Souza is also the frontman of the long-running San Francisco Bay Area-based AC/DC tribute band AC/DZ, also featuring DEATH ANGEL drummer Will Carroll.

In an interview with Myglobalmind, Souza stated about AC/DC's singer change following the death of Scott: "You know, it took a while for everybody to get used to Brian Johnson after Bon. I was 16 when Bon Scott died, and I remember, I was, like, 'Oh, my god, what are they going to do?! That voice is that music.' He fitted that guitar, what they were doing; it was like a glove. How do you replace that? And then in time, Brian has become that, and out of everybody, I would have to say him and Bruce Dickinson [IRON MAIDEN] taking over from Paul Di'Anno did an amazing job in the transition."

Back in 2015, Souza told Southeast Of Heaven that he preferred the Scott era of AC/DC over the Johnson era. "There's no comparison," he said. "That's not to say that Brian's not any good. I respect Brian. Hell, he took over and if you think about it, he's been in the band three times longer than Bon. Bon, the way that he sang. The way he wrote that tongue-in-cheek stuff. Like 'Big Balls'. What's that about? It's about dance? It's about his balls? [Laughs] The metaphors in that song were just clever as hell, and it's hard to write clever."

"Persona Non Grata" was recorded at a studio in Lake Almanor, California and was engineered by Steve Lagudi and EXODUS. It was produced by EXODUS and was mixed by Andy Sneap. For the third time in the band's history, they returned to Swedish artist Pär Olofsson to create the album artwork.

"Persona Non Grata" is the follow-up to 2014's "Blood In Blood Out", which was the San Francisco Bay Area thrashers' first release since the departure of the group's lead singer of nine years, Rob Dukes, and the return of Souza, who previously fronted EXODUS from 1986 to 1993 and from 2002 to 2004.

Unbeknownst to anyone, while recording Persona Non Grate we also busted out a few cover songs by our favorite bands, and...

Posted by Exodus on Tuesday, October 29, 2024

Find more on Exodus
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).