EXODUS's GARY HOLT On 'Goliath' Songwriting Process: 'We Write For An Audience Of Five. We Write To Make Ourselves Happy.'

In a new interview with Brando of the Appetite For Distortion podcast, guitarist Gary Holt of San Francisco Bay Area thrash metal legends EXODUS spoke about the band's upcoming twelfth studio album, "Goliath", which will arrive on March 20 via Napalm Records. Asked if he still feels excitement at the prospect of releasing a new LP more than four decades into EXODUS's career, Gary said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we write for an audience of five — ourselves. Any legitimate band, that's what you're supposed to do. You write for yourself and you hope other people like it too. We write to make ourselves happy.

"We were in the studio for two months, but the way EXODUS records is we leave everything set up for the whole time and we write through the whole process," Gary explained. "We went in with — I think I had five [songs] done [before we started recording] and we recorded 18 songs. Lee [Altus, EXODUS guitarist] contributed a lot for this album, and it was the biggest collaborative effort we ever had. But we write the whole way through. We've learned — why limit yourself to going in with a finished set of songs and just recording them? We write some of our best stuff in the last week. [it's all] set up. [Drummer] Tom [Hunting gets] back on the kit. We don't tear 'em down anymore. And a lot of our favorite bands in the '70s worked like that. DEEP PURPLE went to Lake Geneva. The last album we did, we went to Lake Almanor, where Tom lives. And QUEEN would go to some chateau somewhere and they'd walk in with no songs, work on an album. And we like working like that, 'cause we live together and in a rental house and we write the whole time. There's guitars everywhere, and when we're done in the studio, we go and barbecue and we hang out and we continue to play. And it just keeps the creativity going 24-7. You never stop. And why put the brakes on it? Our goal was to finish this in the follow-up album all at once, and we came, like, two songs shy for the next album. We have eight in the can."

Asked if he and his EXODUS bandmates put pressure on themselves while working on new material, Gary said: "Well, in a way maybe, but in a way also not really. 'Cause we're having so much fun when we do this that it's no pressure. We're still the same kids we started out as, and we're just jamming and, like, see what happens. We don't prescribe to preset rules. We're gonna do whatever we want — for better or for worse — whatever we think is cool. And when everybody's on the same wavelength and is equally focused, great things happen. And we knew this album was special. I mean, I like all my albums; they're like children. But I never listen to 'em past the mixing stage 'cause I've heard it a thousand times, and I'm also bored and I wanna do a new one and it's not even out. And I still listen to this album."

Holt went on to say that there is a new excitement when EXODUS performs the songs live. "Yeah, it's totally different [from listening to the songs in the studio for the thousandth time]. I'm ready to play 'em live, and as far as the studio, I'm ready to create again. But we were on a creative tear on this record that just, why stop it? We were, like, if we could finish the next album, we could take a little break in between albums. It's done. Get some artwork together, go on vacation, relax. We're getting older. It would shorten the gap in between the albums substantially. And we almost got there. And it's gonna make our job a lot easier. We need two more, and by then, Lee and I'll have 10 more. But there's worse problems to have [than] too much music."

Holt also talked about the return of EXODUS singer Rob Dukes, who most recently replaced Steve "Zetro" Souza in January 2025. Asked what it was like working with Dukes again, Holt said: "Awesome. He came in to this record and he completely blew our minds. We knew he could do aggro, violent thrash better than anybody. He came in and showed he has a whole another bag of tricks that he had developed. And because of the fact that we create as we go, when we saw these new layers he was unpeeling, it will change the way I write, and the way everybody writes. And so it opens up all these doors that it's just up to you to turn the handle and walk in. And we just were super thrilled with what he did. It's fucking amazing."

Last month EXODUS released the first single from "Goliath", the massive opening track "3111". The official music video for the censored version of the song can be seen below.

"Goliath" is EXODUS's most collaborative record in the band's four-decade-plus history, featuring songs written by several bandmembers and guest contributions from Peter Tägtgren (HYPOCRISY, PAIN) and violinist Katie Jacoby.

"Goliath" wastes no time proving as massive as its name, with a sinister introduction opening "3111". Ode to owning one's own volatility "Hostis Humani Generis" features a palpable lyrical delivery from Dukes that cuts like crystal amid frenetic riffs, before rolling into "The Changing Me". The track's introductory notes cascade into hair-raising rhythms, forming one of the band's most anthemic offerings — blending menace and melody with the cleans of guest Tägtgren together with Tom Hunting and at the end both Peter and Rob scream off the song. Harmonic dual axe acrobatics from resident guitar legends Gary Holt and Lee Altus. "Promise You This" incites mosh pit treachery with explosive energy, cyclonic riffs and turbocharged soloing from Holt and Altus, prior to colossal title track "Goliath" simmering the tempo down with winding, malevolent leads, towering drums and ominous string work from Katie Jacoby coupling with intricate guitars. The album standout showcases the band's ever-increasingly dynamic approach, even decades into their historic reign. Tracks like "Beyond The Event Horizon" and "2 Minutes Hate" provide EXODUS's trademark deadly dose of thrash theatricality — the latter boasting one of the album's most grimacing, grooving pit primers — while undeniably '90s-tinged metallic charm attacks alongside drummer Tom Hunting and bassist Jack Gibson's unmistakable rhythmic rage on tracks like "Violence Works". The nearly eight-minute epic "Summon Of The God Unknown" turns the danger dial to max capacity, setting the stage with a wicked introductory passage before traversing a variegated passage of trudging riffs and heavy metal melody. Power-packed closer "The Dirtiest Of The Dozen" wraps the album on a manic high, showcasing EXODUS pulling out all the stops on all instruments. Flurried dueling solos, an isolated bass excursion, rigorous drum dexterity and a blend of both gritty vocal passages and cutting chants combine to serve as yet another prime example of the band's ever-evolving musical mastery.

Produced by EXODUS, mixed and mastered by Mark Lewis (WHITECHAPEL, NILE, UNDEATH),"Goliath" beams with the explosive authenticity that has set EXODUS eons apart from their peers since the release of their debut, 1985's groundbreaking thrash blueprint "Bonded By Blood". 40 years later, EXODUS are steadfast in their refusal to settle for the safety of mediocrity, fearing nothing and no one and continuing to forge their trademark just as resolutely as they did in their fruition.

"Goliath" track listing:

01. 3111

02. Hostis Humani Generis

03. The Changing Me (feat. Peter Tägtgren)

04. Promise You This

05. Goliath (feat. Katie Jacoby)

06. Beyond The Event Horizon

07. 2 Minutes Hate

08. Violence Works

09. Summon Of The God Unknown

10. The Dirtiest Of The Dozen

In December EXODUS filmed music videos for three songs from "Goliath", including "3111". The clips were helmed by Jim Louvau, a musical and visual creative artist based in Phoenix, Arizona, who previously worked on EXODUS's music video for the song "The Fires Of Division" from the band's 2021 LP "Persona Non Grata".

"Goliath" marks the first time in nearly three decades that an EXODUS album hasn't been mixed by Andy Sneap, who has acted as JUDAS PRIEST's producer and touring guitarist for eight years.

In a recent interview with Chicago's Rebel Radio 92.5 FM as part of the station's 31st-anniversary celebration, Dukes praised the material on EXODUS's upcoming effort, saying: "It's killer. It's the best thing I've ever done with EXODUS. I thought [2010's] 'Exhibit B: [The Human Condition]' was probably some of my best work, and I think this tops it. It's so different than what we've done. We've added so many little different things that it's still EXODUS, but we've definitely stepped outside the box a little bit and tried a few different things and it worked well… It's fast. it's dark, it's awesome, man. It's gonna be a lot of fun to go play these songs live."

Souza joined EXODUS in 1986 after previously fronting the band LEGACY (which later became TESTAMENT). He remained in the band until their hiatus in 1993, but rejoined them for two years from 2002 to 2004. Dukes had joined EXODUS in 2005 (following Souza's departure) and remained until 2014, when Souza rejoined.

Dukes previously joined EXODUS in January 2005 and appeared on four of the band's studio albums — "Shovel Headed Kill Machine" (2005),"The Atrocity Exhibition... Exhibit A" (2007),"Let There Be Blood" (2008, a re-recording of EXODUS's classic 1985 LP, "Bonded By Blood") and "Exhibit B: The Human Condition" (2010).

EXODUS played its first concert with Dukes in nearly 11 years on April 5, 2025 at the Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest: Philly at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Although EXODUS rarely gets mentioned alongside the so-called "Big Four" of 1980s thrash metal — METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX — the aforementioned "Bonded By Blood" LP inspired the likes of TESTAMENT, DEATH ANGEL, VIO-LENCE and many others to launch their careers and is considered one of the most influential thrash metal albums of all time.