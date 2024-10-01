  • facebook
EYE AM Changes Name To SUN DONT SHINE; Band Features TYPE O NEGATIVE And CROWBAR Members

October 1, 2024

EYE AM, the band featuring former TYPE O NEGATIVE members Kenny Hickey (guitar/vocals) and Johnny Kelly (drums),along with Kirk Windstein (guitar, vocals; CROWBAR, DOWN, KINGDOM OF SORROW) and Todd Strange (CROWBAR, DOWN),has changed its name to SUN DONT SHINE.

SUN DONT SHINE isn't just a band — it's a powerful convergence of four iconic musicians who have shaped the landscape of hard rock. SUN DONT SHINE channels decades of hard-earned experience into a fresh and uncompromising sonic assault. This isn't a group content to rest on their laurels; they're here to push boundaries and forge a new path for modern rock music.

At its core, SUN DONT SHINE is a reflection of its members' shared philosophy: embrace the raw, reject the overly polished, and let the music speak for itself.

"I don't want our music to be one-dimensional," says Hickey. "I don't want it to be just dark and doomy or always so heavy. I want it to be both light and dark, dynamic and unpredictable." It's a sentiment that runs deep in their sound, where each track takes on a life of its own, exploring contrasting moods and textures that reveal more with every listen.

With Windstein's earth-shaking riffs and Hickey's evocative, often ethereal melodies, the band strikes a delicate balance between heavy and haunting. Kelly's drumming keeps things tight but never feels constrained, while Strange's bass lines act as the backbone, holding down the bottom end with a ferocity only years in the rock trenches can cultivate.

Yet what truly sets SUN DONT SHINE apart is the chemistry among its members. You can hear it in every note, a raw, almost unfiltered energy that comes from playing with people who have been through it all together — both the highs and the lows. Their music is about embracing imperfections and channeling them into something transcendent, capturing a moment rather than chasing perfection. It's messy, it's visceral, and it's real.

The group's dynamic blend of heaviness and atmospheric nuance makes them a standout, but SUN DONT SHINE's identity goes deeper than their sound. With influences spanning everything from BLACK SABBATH to THE BEATLES, their music tells stories of resilience, reflection, and catharsis. Every song feels like a journey, guided by a sense of purpose that's as intense as it is unpredictable.

For Windstein it's about "breaking new ground." Whether they're delving into bone-crushing riffs or taking a melodic detour, SUN DONT SHINE is less concerned with fitting into a genre and more focused on creating music that resonates with their own experience and emotions.

SUN DONT SHINE is a testament to the staying power of authentic artistry and the relentless drive to evolve. Rooted in the rich heritage of their past but unafraid to venture into uncharted territory, they're not just playing rock — they're redefining it.

