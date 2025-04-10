GENE SIMMONS: 'I'm Still Sad' About ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS Not Being Able To 'Enjoy The Fruits Of Their Labor'

During a recent appearance on producer Rick Rubin's "Tetragrammaton" podcast, KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons once again reflected on the band's final performance, which took place on December 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "We took a look at this idea of we were born in New York City, 10 East 23rd Street, 10 blocks down — 10 — from 33rd Street, Madison Square Garden. So we decided, 'Let's finish off Christmas' or Kissmass, '50 years after the birth of the band 10 blocks down. Let's do it at New York and only do one show and film it and all that stuff, and invite our friends. It'll be like a celebration.' And then the film crew and everybody in [our management] convinced us to do two shows. We could have been there for a week or 10 days… So we did December 1, December 2 in New York. But by the way, like all things KISS, the Empire State Building lit up with our faces on it. There were 800 New York City cabs wrapped around with KISS imagery. If you went into the subway and you got a subway ticket, you had our faces on the subways. You went to get a pizza, the outside of the pizza boxes, [there] were our faces in your face. There were KISS pop-up shops. Basically, if you started a new religion and called it Kisstianity, that's what was going on. It was like a total takeover… We just couldn't believe it. There were people walking around the streets of New York during the daytime, because fans flew in from around the world — Japanese fans and all that stuff — during the daytime in full makeup. We'd be going to the Empire State Building, 'cause we went up to the top where King Kong fell off and all that stuff, 'cause in 76 we were on top taking photos when there were no guardrails hanging off the sides. It's one of those photos that became a thing. And on the way there we were seeing KISS people on the streets dressing early to go to the show."

Asked if he felt any differently on stage, knowing it was the last KISS concert, Gene said: "Very emotional. Pride, but also a little sad because… People who have been married, I'm guessing, a few times, but remember when it was real love and that magic of the thing, if it doesn't last, there's a sadness there. Sometimes it's drugs and alcohol, sometimes they just go apart. But when it was great, it's sad because not everybody survives life. And I'm still sad about Ace [Frehley, original KISS guitarist] and Peter [Criss, original KISS drummer], who even today can't enjoy the fruits of their labor. They were equally as important as Paul [Stanley, KISS guitarist/vocalist] and myself in the formation of the band and those first few years — there's no question about it. It was a four-wheel-drive vehicle. And then the air started coming out of two of the wheels to the point where — as a matter of fact, when it was time for Peter to go, Ace voted, 'No, he's gotta go. He can't play the drums anymore.' And then Ace, using his words, walked out of KISS. Even though we said, 'You can stay in KISS. Have a solo career. We don't want a penny of it. Have your cake and eat it too.' And he said to my face, 'No, I can't stay in the band. He said it in print, 'If I do another tour, I'm gonna kill myself.' That's verbatim. And I didn't understand what that meant. I didn't wanna get into it. And then he said, 'You watch. I'm gonna sell 10 million records.' I can't respond to that. I don't know what that meant. Logically — stay in the band, have your cake and eat it too."

Simmons also talked about the upcoming KISS avatar show, based on the technology originally developed for ABBA's "Voyage" show in London. The KISS avatars were created by Industrial Light & Magic (ILM) and were financed and produced by the Swedish company Pophouse Entertainment, which is behind "ABBA Voyage".

"The very end of both of those [final KISS] shows — we had made a deal with a company called Pophouse who bought ABBA rights and put on this avatar ABBA show in London, which has got millions of people going," Gene said. "And whatever technology you saw there is now primitive. They are investing untold amounts. I don't wanna say anything more than — you know what virtual reality is when you put those glasses on, and you would swear your life that the ground just opened up and you have a chasm and you're falling and free fall, and you have this sense that what you're seeing is real. And by the way, all around you, no matter where you look — up, down — your sense of reality. Now imagine that without glasses. And I've seen it… So in a lot of ways entertainment itself and life itself is changing dramatically with A.I. and technology and all this stuff. There will still be room for live bands playing live with the blues and all that — there's no substitute for that — but in other areas, the sky's the limit. No limit."

The last KISS show streamed live on pay-per-view.

KISS launched its farewell trek in January 2019 but was forced to put it on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"End Of The Road" was originally scheduled to conclude on July 17, 2021 in New York City. The trek was announced in September 2018 following a KISS performance of the band's classic song "Detroit Rock City" on "America's Got Talent".

In early 2024 year, KISS sold its entire music catalog, likeness and brand name to Pophouse Entertainment. A biopic, an avatar show, and a KISS-themed experience are already in the works, with Simmons and Stanley playing key roles in the development of all these projects, working closely with Pophouse.