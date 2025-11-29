EYEHATEGOD's MIKE WILLIAMS Says Support He Received After Undergoing Liver-Transplant Surgery Made Him 'Appreciate Being Alive More'

In a new four-hour interview with the Turned Out A Punk podcast, EYEHATEGOD frontman Mike Williams, who underwent a successful liver-transplant surgery in 2016, opened up about his rough life, including his heroin addiction, poverty, incarceration, depression and being caught in Hurricane Katrina in 2005. He said in part (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When I was [in my] twenties, maybe, or even before that, I kind of wanted to die. There was suicidal thoughts a lot, and even up into my thirties and whatever, and off and on my whole life. But after the liver transplant where I almost actually did die, I just realized that there's a lot of cool people out there and there's a lot of people that love me, I guess to say — which is true, as friends. I've got a lot of friends, and it made me appreciate being alive more. And that kind of in turn helped me to get more sober and stay that way. And I still drink occasionally, but it's only on tour — White Claws [hard seltzer], maybe. But, yeah, I'm trying. All you can do is try. But that made me wanna try — almost actually dying. I was, like, man, all the support I got, people on all the social media stuff, people [were], like, 'Please don't die,', I felt that. It's touching, the whole thing."

Mike continued: "All the people who want me to be a nihilist 24-7 are gonna hate me saying that I wanted to live, but I did. That changed my whole outlook on life. There's a lot of stuff to do. There's more to do. There's more to see. It's just a lot.

"People get mad because I'm not the same way I used to be," Williams added. "I get it from both sides. I get it from the 'woke' people who are ultra woke, and I get it from the right wing. They're mad at me for one thing. And it's, like, I'm just being myself, man. I'm for human rights. Sorry, people.

"If you're a musician or an artist or sculpt or anything, you don't always do the same thing. You evolve, you mature over time and you're not gonna stick to the same way you were or the what your music sounds like either."

After Williams was hospitalized for liver failure and subsequently received a transplant, EYEHATEGOD hit the road for an extended three-year global tour, only to have that cut short when the coronavirus closed down the world in March 2020.

EYEHATEGOD's first new album in seven years, "A History Of Nomadic Behavior", arrived in March 2021 via Century Media Records.

"A History Of Nomadic Behavior" was produced by EYEHATEGOD, Sanford Parker (YOB, VOIVOD) and James Whitten (THOU, HIGH ON FIRE),with mixing by Whitten. The band recorded at HighTower Recording and Hypercube studios. The artwork for the LP was created by Gary Mader and Mike Williams.

Mike was first told that his liver was failing in December 2014 while he was on tour with his CORRECTIONS HOUSE project. His health improved in the following twelve months, but he suffered setbacks in 2015 and in early 2016.

Williams's tales of drug abuse, excess and struggles with the authorities have been well publicized over the years. The longtime New Orleans resident was arrested after Hurricane Katrina for drug possession, detoxed from heroin in prison and lived for a short time on former PANTERA frontman Philip Anselmo's property. Williams, who worked as an associate editor for Metal Maniacs in the 1990s and has written for numerous underground music magazines, published his first book, "Cancer As A Social Activity: Affirmations Of World's End", in 2005.

Williams was forced to miss more than a dozen EYEHATEGOD shows in the summer of 2016 and fall 2016 due to his health issues. He was temporarily replaced by Anselmo for two dates in August 2016 and LAMB OF GOD frontman Randy Blythe for eleven gigs in October 2016.

Photo credit: Robb Duchemin (courtesy of The Noise Cartel