FAILURE Announces Band Documentary 'Every Time You Lose Your Mind'

As otherworldly as FAILURE may often sound, the Los Angeles band is anchored by the distinctly terrestrial union of a long friendship between three musical allies — Ken Andrews (vocals, guitar, bass, programming),Greg Edwards (vocals, guitar, bass, keys) and Kellii Scott (drums, percussion). Today, FAILURE announces the release of "Every Time You Lose Your Mind", the feature-length documentary directed by Andrews that has been a decade in the making. The documentary follows the band from inception to present, and features interviews with David Dastmalchian, Margaret Cho, Hayley Williams, Jason Schwartzman, Tommy Lee, Maynard James Keenan, Butch Vig, Rick Beato and more.

"Every Time You Lose Your Mind" will be available to stream via Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ on June 27, 2025. Watch the film's trailer below.

Like a falling satellite blazing across the musical landscape, FAILURE flamed out in the late '90s — their promising rise derailed by drug addiction and record company inertia. But the pioneering trio left a profound imprint that transcended their affiliation with the L.A. alt-rock scene. "Every Time You Lose Your Mind" documents the origins, downfall and rebirth of a band that's beloved by their peers and multiple generations of fans.

"Our fans have connected with the themes of depression and addiction in our music," notes Andrews. "The film crystallizes those connections and, ultimately, communicates hope. We're a band that faced a specific set of challenges and somehow managed to survive and thrive. It's a story about resilience, finding ways to cope, and not giving up."

To celebrate the streaming release, the film will make its big screen debut on June 26 at the Harmony Gold Theater in Los Angeles, California, with the band performing a rare acoustic set before the film starts. Limited tickets are available at www.failurebandvip.com.

FAILURE live dates:

Jun. 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Harmony Gold Theater (doc premiere + acoustic set)

Sep. 20 - Louisville, KY - Louder than Life Fest

Oct. 03 - Sacramento, CA - Aftershock Fest

Over the course of six albums, FAILURE has exerted a similar effect on listeners. Their musical communion has intrigued critics, fans, and peers for nearly three decades. Following "Comfort And Magnified", the trio created what is largely considered one of the '90s most influential and innovative albums: "Fantastic Planet". The 17-track collection not only earned rave reviews and a trove of new fans but saw the band headline Lollapalooza's second stage and craft one of the era's most recognizable videos ("Stuck On You"). The album's legend grew over the ensuing years, eventually spawning retrospective think pieces from the likes of Rolling Stone, Noisey (Vice),Decibel magazine and more. Failure has been honored with covers by A PERFECT CIRCLE, PARAMORE, CAVE IN, Melissa Auf De Maur and more. After a 17-year hiatus, they returned with "The Heart Is A Monster" in 2015, inciting the applause of Pitchfork, Entertainment Weekly and Stereogum who said upon the album's release: "this is a pretty big deal." Their most recent album is 2021's "Wild Type Droid", recorded in the midst of the global pandemic.