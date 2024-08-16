FALLING IN REVERSE Releases 'Prequel' Music Video

FALLING IN REVERSE has released the music video for the song "Prequel". The track is taken from the band's latest album, "Popular Monster", out now through Epitaph Records.

The LP, which was produced by FALLING IN REVERSE frontman Ronnie Radke and Tyler Smyth, is the band's first full-length since 2017's "Coming Home".

Elsewhere, the smash single "All My Life", which features a guest appearance by award-winning country music mega-star Jelly Roll, shows absolutely zero signs of slowing down. The track continues to dominate the radio and streaming space. It's a twangy banger that established itself as the feel-good hit of the summer, thanks to its seamless blend of FALLING IN REVERSE's supremely catchy and in-your-face hard rock and Jelly Roll's down-to-earth charm and heartfelt country drawl. Bonding over their shared roots, modest upbringing and rebellious spirits, the collaboration between Radke and Jelly Roll tells a story of resilience through the ups and downs of life. Southern-fried riffs, soaring guitar solos, and singalong choruses make "All My Life" a crossover smash. The song has parked itself at No. 1 at Active Rock radio for 5 straight weeks and No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart for 7 straight weeks. The track is also building at Alternative radio — it's currently at No. 26 on the chart, a testament to the song's universal appeal.

FALLING IN REVERSE's summer 2024 headline tour, "The Popular MonsTOUR II: World Domination", kicks off this weekend, on August 18, and will roll through 7,000-12,000-capacity venues, with support coming from BLACK VEIL BRIDES, DANCE GAVIN DANCE and Tech N9Ne. Jeris Johnson appears on select dates.

As all previously announced U.K. dates have either sold out or were upgraded due to overwhelming fan demand, the group has announced new UK dates today. The December 16 show, dubbed "Ronnie's Birthday Bash", marks the band's largest headlining show to date, with a venue capacity of 20,000. The freshly announced dates will include support from ASKING ALEXANDRIA, OUR LAST NIGHT and Tech N9ne.

FALLING IN REVERSE have long made anthems that provoke and inspire. Unnervingly ahead of the pack and yet always decisively right on time, their mix of bombastic declarations and intimate confessions connect with diverse crowds worldwide. The rule-breaking, genre-busting, hellraising band delivers raw emotion with double and triple entendre like Molotov cocktails thrown at pop culture. Since 2017, the band has continued to explode by leaps and bounds. The catalog has clocked billions of streams, several gold and platinum certifications, recognition from top tier press such as Pitchfork, Billboard, The New York Times and Forbes, and several No. 1 radio singles.

"Popular Monster" —both the double-platinum song and now the album of the same name — couldn't have come from anyone else but Radke.

Both Kerrang! and Revolver magazine counted the charismatic Las Vegas-born frontman and bandleader among "the greatest living rock stars" and the album arrives armed with no less than three RIAA-certified gold singles ("Zombified", "Voices In My Head" and "Watch The World Burn"),the double-platinum title track, a reimagined nü-metal classic, and six brand new anthems of furious metal, melody, and hip-hop. Let's not forget the aforementioned, bona fide country crossover with "All My Life" and "Ronald", the delightfully wicked collaboration with Tech N9ne and Alex Terrible of SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL.

FALLING IN REVERSE's catalog has accrued over 6 billion streams. The catalog streaming remains robust at 45 million per week. Over on TikTok, the band has a stronghold, with 6 billion video views, with 4.5 million creations and a 1.8 billion creator reach.