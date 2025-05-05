FASTER PUSSYCAT Announces New Single 'Motorbike'

Legendary rockers FASTER PUSSYCAT are shifting into high gear and revving things up with their brand new single "Motorbike", which officially drops May 16. The adrenaline-fueled track is available to pre-save today on all major streaming platforms.

In true FASTER PUSSYCAT fashion, "Motorbike" captures the gritty, fast-lane energy that has made the band icons of the late-'80s hard rock scene, delivering a roaring joy ride of sleaze, swagger and attitude.

"Sex, rock and roll and motorcycles! The lyrics are tongue in cheek, you can take them how you want to…" raves FASTER PUSSYCAT founder and frontman Taime Downe of the single. "I started writing 'Motorbike' about a decade ago, then the pandemic happened and… I'm slow…" he trails with a laugh. "We actually recorded this a couple times before, I finally felt like we got it right."

Fans will be thrilled to learn that a limited-edition seven-inch of "Motorbike" printed on "Pussycat Purple" vinyl is also available to order now, with the same May 16 release date. For collectors, an even more limited number of seven-inches signed by Taime Downe are available exclusively at www.fasterpussycat.com.

As was the case with the band's previous two single releases, the vinyl B-side is a cover that has Downe just as excited as his FASTER original — a fuel-injected and grease-splattered take on the INXS classic "Don't Change".

"I've been a big fan of INXS for years — I even hung out with Michael Hutchence, Iggy Pop and Debbie Harry after an awards show, which was a night I'll never forget," waxes the frontman. "I've always wanted to do an INXS cover — they have so many great songs, but this is one of my favorites. We've been playing it on and off for years, and it's obviously in the set when we play Australia. I'm psyched to finally get it recorded and out there with our own spin. It's INXS meets the SEX PISTOLS, as only FASTER PUSSYCAT can."

As Taime appropriately sings on "Motorbike", "Hold on tight and enjoy the ride!"

FASTER PUSSYCAT rose from the depths of the mid-1980s Hollywood rock scene and took the Sunset Strip by storm with a sound that wasn't glam and wasn't punk, but blistered somewhere in between. With an attitude and swagger all its own, their self-titled debut featured the instant classics "Babylon", "Bathroom Wall", "Cathouse" and "Don't Change That Song", and its follow-up "Wake Me When It's Over" climbed even higher with the radio hit "House Of Pain", "Poison Ivy" and "Where There's A Whip There's A Way".

Despite sales in excess of two million records worldwide, FASTER PUSSYCAT defied the mainstream mold and always followed their frontman's underground sensibilities. The accolades are nice, but Taime considers his greatest accomplishment longevity. "The only number that really matters to me is the number 40," he says. "Four decades later, FASTER PUSSYCAT are still rocking, and it feels as fresh as it did in 1986."

Back in 2019, Taime told AL.com about the camaraderie between all the hard rock bands in the 1980s: "We were all friends. We were all like incestual, L.A. GUNS, GUNS N' ROSES. GUNS N' ROSES basically got a record right when we were putting FASTER together, so they helped us out tons for us getting our shit going. I was friends with [L.A. GUNS guitarist] Tracii Guns and [GN'R drummer] Steven Adler. So, all this was just a melting pot.

"I remember going and seeing GUNS N' ROSES' first show, and it's so funny too because originally when we were putting FASTER with Mick Cripps (who would soon join L.A. GUNS) and we answered an ad in the Music Connection for a 'loud glam guitar player available,' and it was fucking Slash. We went and checked him out at the first GN'R show he did after Tracii [left GN'R]. I thought he was great. Mick said, 'He looks stupid.' [Laughs] I was like, 'Whatever.' And then I sold Slash his fucking hat. … He said he stole it. He's so full of shit. I gave it to him. [Laughs] But he can say he stole it; it's tougher. But we've been friends ever since."

