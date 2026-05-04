SEX PISTOLS Bassist GLEN MATLOCK's Autobiographical Documentary 'I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol' Set For Digital Release

VMI Worldwide has announced that the music documentary "I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol" will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms in the U.S. starting Tuesday, May 26, with pre-orders beginning Tuesday, May 12 on Apple TV.

Based on the acclaimed tell-all memoir by the SEX PISTOLS' founding member Glen Matlock, the film offers an honest, insightful, and long-overdue account of one of the most influential and controversial punk bands of all time. Audiences will now have the chance to hear the story from a man whose creative contributions, essential to the band's revolutionary sound and musical legacy, have historically been downplayed. View the trailer below.

Matlock said: "Why don't you check out the U.S. release of my documentary 'I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol', loosely based on the still available book of the same name I wrote in the '90s? It tells the tale of my contribution to the band, which I think without it the group wouldn't have had the success it had. For anybody interested in the birth of British punk and its effect on the then wider music scene, I'd suggest it's essential viewing — but then I would say that!"

The film follows Matlock's journey from the band's formation through their explosive rise to global infamy. He co-wrote ten of the twelve songs on their only studio album, "Never Mind The Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols", underscoring his central role in shaping the band's sound and legacy. Through the film, experience the band's rise to global infamy with an insider's honest account of a group of malcontents, determined to change the music business and to attack the hypocrisy and stale conventions in British society at large. Matlock describes in detail the mindset of the U.K. in the early '70s and divulges a wealth of never-been-told truths: the search for a singer, Steve Jones's nefarious activities, the exploding punk scene, and an English bleak backdrop providing a contrast to the excitement and energy of Malcolm McLaren and Vivienne Westwood's shop, SEX.

To provide a complete perspective on the era, the film features an impressive roster of rock icons and contemporaries: the members of the SEX PISTOLS, Glen Matlock, Steve Jones and Paul Cook; punk/new wave legends/rock peers and industry architects Debbie Harry, Clem Burke and Chris Stein (BLONDIE); Billy Idol; Wayne Kramer (MC5); Fat Mike (NOFX); Alan Jones; Gary Kemp (SPANDAU BALLET); Alex McDowell; Rat Scabies (THE DAMNED); Richard Strange (DOCTORS OF MADNESS); Slim Jim Phantom (STRAY CATS); Daniel Kleinman (BAZOOKA JOE); Joe Escalante (THE VANDALS); Kenney Jones (THE WHO, SMALL FACES); Cheetah Chrome (THE DEAD BOYS, ROCKET FROM THE TOMBS); Chris Spedding (SEX PISTOLS producer); Tracii Guns (L.A. GUNS); and Mike Thorne (producer and executive at EMI).

"I Was A Teenage Sex Pistol" is directed by Andre Relis ("Randy Rhoads: Reflections Of A Guitar Icon") and Nick Mead ("Who Do I Think I Am?"). It was produced by Glen Matlock, Andre Relis, Nick Mead and Jessica Russo ("Darkness Of Man").

The documentary's debut arrives as the SEX PISTOLS (Steve Jones, Paul Cook and Matlock, featuring Frank Carter) prepare for an extensive 50th-anniversary world tour. This global trek serving as a definitive celebration of five decades since the band first ignited a movement that reshaped music and outsider culture worldwide.

Following the film's release and their international summer dates, the SEX PISTOLS will celebrate 50 years of punk across North America this fall. The tour begins September 11 at Dallas, Texas's historic Longhorn Ballroom and concludes October 18 at The Palladium in Hollywood, California.

Matlock is a singer, songwriter, bassist and one of the founding members of the SEX PISTOLS. He pioneered and shaped punk music as a chief songwriter for the band, penning legendary songs like "Anarchy In The UK" and "God Save The Queen". After departing the SEX PISTOLS in 1977, Matlock did not miss a beat, forming several other successful bands, including the RICH KIDS, DEAD MAN WALKING and THE PHILISTINES. Matlock toured worldwide with BLONDIE and continues to showcase his expert musicianship in the reformed SEX PISTOLS.

Photo credit: Henry Ruggeri (courtesy of Scoop Marketing)