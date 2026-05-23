FEMME FATALE's LORRAINE LEWIS Guests On BLACKLIST UNION's Cover Of 'Jackson'

Dirty rock n' roll is alive and kicking, and BLACKLIST UNION has lit the fuse by releasing its blistering new version of "Jackson",, the iconic duet popularized by Johnny Cash and June Carter, featuring none other than rock icon Lorraine Lewis of FEMME FATALE. The track is already being hailed as a full-throttle "barn burner" destined to set radio stations ablaze worldwide. The official music video for the track, directed by Paul Crosby (formerly of SALIVA) and produced by Chris Johnson, known for his work with EVANESCENCE, Hans Zimmer and more, can be seen below.

On May 21 in Hollywood, BLACKLIST UNION stormed the stage at The Viper Room for "Tommy London Presents The $5 Rock Show", delivering one of Hollywood's wildest rock events of the year. The stacked lineup included BLACKLIST UNION, TEN TON MOJO, Chad Stewart's PARTY NINJAS, HONOR AMONG THIEVES and MURSIC. And in a moment fans won't forget, Lewis joined Tony West and BLACKLIST UNION live onstage for a scorching performance of "Jackson". Joining West for the night were Dee Hayes (rhythm guitar),Jimi Zolo (lead guitar),Nick Mason (drums),Cordell Crockett (bass) and Jacob Cohan (keyboards). The event also served as the official launchpad for BLACKLIST UNION's upcoming European tour this September as direct support for FASTER PUSSYCAT — a collision of legendary Hollywood sleaze and a dangerous new generation of dirty rock energy.

Tony West says: "Everything that is happening right now is like walking through the keyhole to my biggest dreams. I'm here to bring the wow factor and the fire to the firefight… so let's rock this shit."

Lewis adds: "Working with Tony has been icing on the cake for me. Having newly signed with Cleopatra Records, FEMME FATALE is slated to release our full album in August, produced by Steve Brown [of TRIXTER]. The timing couldn't be more perfect for the FASTER PUSSYCAT/BLACKLIST UNION tour.

"On tour I'll be kicking off the night with my own brand of rock n' roll," adds Lorraine, "but I'm honored and grateful to share the stage with these killer frontmen — Taime Downe and Tony West. FASTER PUSSYCAT is such a legit and iconic Hollywood band, and BLACKLIST UNION is a new breed of dirty Hollywood. Both bands have killer songs and hooks, and to be included with these bad boys… I'm over the moon."

With FEMME FATALE's upcoming Cleopatra Records release produced by Steve Brown — known for his work with TRIXTER and Ace Frehley — and BLACKLIST UNION gearing up for a massive European run, all signs point to a breakout moment for both camps.

Tony West formed BLACKLIST UNION because he wanted to play music that he wanted to hear. They put out the first BLACKLIST UNION record, "After The Mourning", in 2006. The band's name comes from getting the best musicians in town with the worst reputations. With a shamanistic blend of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS, GUNS N' ROSES, WARRIOR SOUL, THE CULT and MOTHER LOVE BONE... BLACKLIST UNION was born.

BLACKLIST UNION has built a reputation on their explosive live shows and unapologetically bold sound. Their previous record, "Letters From The Psych Ward", racked up over two million streams, setting the stage for the band's new album. The band's latest release was "Slay The Dragon" that came out in September 2025.

Frontman Tony West, known for his larger-than-life presence, took time out to dive deep into several transformative ayahuasca journeys in the heart of the Amazon, preparing for this next era of music.

As West put it, "Ayahuasca isn't a drug — it's powerful spiritual medicine from another realm. It helped me heal in ways I never thought possible, releasing layers of trauma, heartache, and sorrow. I'm not perfect — not Gandhi or anything — but it changed everything. My entire view of myself, love, the world, people, and my children changed because of those experiences."

West was raised in the Bronx on THE RAMONES, BAD BRAINS and New York hardcore. Hearing the call of the wild west, he made his way to Los Angeles at 19 years old. West took a break from L.A. to try out Memphis in 1998. While he was there, he attended the first SALIVA gig with Paul Crosby on drums. This marked the beginning of a lifelong friendship between Crosby and West, leading to management, song collaborations, and guest video appearances. West collaborated with guitarist Todd Youth (MURPHY'S LAW, DANZIG) and MALFUNKSHUN, which was kept active by Andy Wood's brother Kevin Wood. Andy Wood is West's muse, and he was honored to sing in his hero's band.

Photo credit: @babysgotsauce (courtesy of SRO PR and O'Donnell Media Group)