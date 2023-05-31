FEVER 333 Drops First New Single In Three Years, '$wing'

Los Angeles's Grammy-nominated and genre-bending rock outfit FEVER 333 has returned with "$wing", its first studio single in three years, now available on all streaming platforms.

"$wing" expands upon FEVER 333's signature blend of rapid-fire rap cadences and visceral punk expression, coupled with frontman Jason Aalon Butler's socially conscious lyrics — this time taking aim at the sports industry's historical exploitation of people of color and the fight for agency and autonomy. Butler paints an articulate, focused picture without sacrificing venomous reproach and unbridled aggression.

"In a system that exploits the aforementioned instruments of power (the people) for financial and political advancement, we must collectively understand and redirect the dynamic once we realize that we are not powerless against it," Butler asserts before adding, "'$wing' is a sonic reminder that you are the power that they seek and you are the resource they need."

The new music comes on the heels of the debut of FEVER 333's powerful new lineup and a host of high-octane live performances. The new lineup features Butler alongside Thomas Pridgen (THE MARS VOLTA, THUNDERCAT, TRASH TALK) on drums, viral bass virtuoso April Kae and guitarist Brandon Davis.

"This new era of FEVER 333 is beyond even what I could have imagined", Butler says. "The talent, the funk, the passion, and the respect for this project April, Thomas and Brandon have already delivered have shown me, once again, that this project is something more than a band on stage".

Ushering a return to their ceremonial-like "functions" with a house party in Butler's hometown of South Central Los Angeles recently, FEVER 333 have since indoctrinated festival crowds at the highly-publicized Las Vegas festival Sick New World and are now gearing up for a string of European dates and festival appearances — including Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park, Hellfest in France and the U.K.'s lauded Download festival.

With the release of "$wing", FEVER 333 has also announced a worldwide collaboration between their label 333 Wreckords Crew and Century Media Records to release FEVER 333 music for the foreseeable future exclusively.

"I feel very lucky to have entered this partnership with 333 Wreckords Crew and the folks at Century Media for this upcoming album", Butler reveals. "I'm calling it right now — we're going to shift a paradigm, or two, regarding how this game gets played and how it tries to play us."

Tour dates:

Jun. 2 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring Festival

Jun. 4 - Nürnberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park Festival

Jun. 6 - Wroclaw, Poland @ Zaklęte Rewiry

Jun. 7 - Bratislava, Slovakia @ Majestic

Jun. 8 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

Jun. 10 - Donnington, UK @ Download Festival

Jun. 15 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Copenhell Festival

Jun. 16 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Festival

Jun. 17 - Clisson, France @ Hell Fest

Jun. 19 - Malmo, Sweden @ Plan B

Jun. 20 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

Jun. 22 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock Festival

Jun. 23 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands @ Jera On Air Festival

Jun. 24 - Munster, Germany @ Vainstream Festival

Jun. 25 - Spalence Porcini, Czech Republic @ Basinfire Festival

Jun. 27 - Toulouse, France @ Le Bikini

Jun. 29 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Evil Live Festival

Jun. 30 - Lugo, Spain @ Resurrection Fest

Jul. 2 - Arras, France @ Main Square Festival

Jul. 28 - Niigata, Japan @ Fuji Rock Festival

Sep. 22 - Louisville, Kentucky @ Louder Than Life Festival

Oct. 7 - Sacramento, California @ Aftershock Festival

Photo credit: Djay Brawner