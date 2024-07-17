  • facebook
  • twitter
  • rss

FINGER ELEVEN Teases 'Adrenaline' Single; New Album Due In 2025

July 17, 2024

Five-times platinum-selling and Juno Award-winning rock outfit FINGER ELEVEN has inked a deal with the independent music label Better Noise Music.

With 958 million career streams and over 157 million all-time video views, FINGER ELEVEN leads the way as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time. They've just announced a new album due in 2025 and will release its first track, "Adrenaline", on Friday, August 2.

FINGER ELEVENScott Anderson (vocals),James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals),Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar),Sean Anderson (bass) and Steve Molella (drums) — will join rock legends CREED as direct support on their "Summer Of '99" tour starting tonight, July 17, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The tour stretches until September 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and features interchanging support from THREE DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, SWITCHFOOT, TONIC and BIG WRECK. They will also make an appearance at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27.

"I'm proud to announce that FINGER ELEVEN has partnered up with Better Noise Music," exclaims vocalist Scott Anderson. "The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn't be more excited about this new team. Our new single 'Adrenaline' will be released while we are out on the road with CREED for the whole dang summer. A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!"

"As experiences go, signing FINGER ELEVEN backstage on a Latvian NATO base after they just played to a squadron of Canadian military is one that'll I'll never forget," shares Better Noise Music CEO Dan Waite. "It is also an appropriate analogy, as at Better Noise Music we will combine forces to bring their music to the world through our global staff and offices, from Australia to Toronto. We'll be working them hard at radio and streaming and using our skills in artist development to expand their already large audience. 'Adrenaline' is an appropriate first song for us, as the whole team including managers Dave Morris and Zeke Myers are pumped up for the new music which they will be debuting on their USA Tour with CREED."

"We are incredibly psyched to have FINGER ELEVEN join the Better Noise family," says Better Noise Music president/COO Steve Kline. "The music from their new album is next level and we can't wait to start the rollout around this massive tour. The initial response from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive. We can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

FINGER ELEVEN is the alternative rock band originally from Burlington, Ontario and now based mostly out of Toronto. They are one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, have released a series of consecutive hit albums and become among the greatest live bands to ever emerge from the great White North. "The Greyest of Blue Skies", their debut, broke FINGER ELEVEN into the international mainstream, achieving gold status in the United States and platinum in Canada, and smashing the first single "One Thing", across the radio and Billboard charts. Their 2007 album, "Them vs. You vs. Me", launched the single "Paralyzer", setting radio records in the U.S., peaking at No. 1 internationally and going five times platinum, the band's second million-plus seller. They won the Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The year" the following year and set an incredible run at rock radio, with an unbeaten 14 weeks at the top spot. "Life Turns Electric", was nominated for a Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The Year". "Five Crooked Lines" continued to electrify audiences the world over and their 2023 "Greatest Hits" includes their biggest smash hit in a decade, "Together Right", which topped the radio charts for an amazing five-week run.

Photo credit: Jesse Milns

Find more on Finger eleven
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • reddit
  • email

Comments Disclaimer And Information

BLABBERMOUTH.NET uses the Facebook Comments plugin to let people comment on content on the site using their Facebook account. The comments reside on Facebook servers and are not stored on BLABBERMOUTH.NET. To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).