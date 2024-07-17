FINGER ELEVEN Teases 'Adrenaline' Single; New Album Due In 2025

Five-times platinum-selling and Juno Award-winning rock outfit FINGER ELEVEN has inked a deal with the independent music label Better Noise Music.

With 958 million career streams and over 157 million all-time video views, FINGER ELEVEN leads the way as one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time. They've just announced a new album due in 2025 and will release its first track, "Adrenaline", on Friday, August 2.

FINGER ELEVEN — Scott Anderson (vocals),James Black (lead guitar, backing vocals),Rick Jackett (rhythm guitar),Sean Anderson (bass) and Steve Molella (drums) — will join rock legends CREED as direct support on their "Summer Of '99" tour starting tonight, July 17, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The tour stretches until September 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey and features interchanging support from THREE DOORS DOWN, DAUGHTRY, SWITCHFOOT, TONIC and BIG WRECK. They will also make an appearance at Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky on September 27.

"I'm proud to announce that FINGER ELEVEN has partnered up with Better Noise Music," exclaims vocalist Scott Anderson. "The digital ink is nearly dry, and we couldn't be more excited about this new team. Our new single 'Adrenaline' will be released while we are out on the road with CREED for the whole dang summer. A new album is on the horizon, and so is our tour bus. See you out there!"

"As experiences go, signing FINGER ELEVEN backstage on a Latvian NATO base after they just played to a squadron of Canadian military is one that'll I'll never forget," shares Better Noise Music CEO Dan Waite. "It is also an appropriate analogy, as at Better Noise Music we will combine forces to bring their music to the world through our global staff and offices, from Australia to Toronto. We'll be working them hard at radio and streaming and using our skills in artist development to expand their already large audience. 'Adrenaline' is an appropriate first song for us, as the whole team including managers Dave Morris and Zeke Myers are pumped up for the new music which they will be debuting on their USA Tour with CREED."

"We are incredibly psyched to have FINGER ELEVEN join the Better Noise family," says Better Noise Music president/COO Steve Kline. "The music from their new album is next level and we can't wait to start the rollout around this massive tour. The initial response from our partners has been overwhelmingly positive. We can't wait for everyone to hear it!"

FINGER ELEVEN is the alternative rock band originally from Burlington, Ontario and now based mostly out of Toronto. They are one of the best-selling Canadian bands of all time, have released a series of consecutive hit albums and become among the greatest live bands to ever emerge from the great White North. "The Greyest of Blue Skies", their debut, broke FINGER ELEVEN into the international mainstream, achieving gold status in the United States and platinum in Canada, and smashing the first single "One Thing", across the radio and Billboard charts. Their 2007 album, "Them vs. You vs. Me", launched the single "Paralyzer", setting radio records in the U.S., peaking at No. 1 internationally and going five times platinum, the band's second million-plus seller. They won the Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The year" the following year and set an incredible run at rock radio, with an unbeaten 14 weeks at the top spot. "Life Turns Electric", was nominated for a Juno Award for "Best Rock Album Of The Year". "Five Crooked Lines" continued to electrify audiences the world over and their 2023 "Greatest Hits" includes their biggest smash hit in a decade, "Together Right", which topped the radio charts for an amazing five-week run.

Photo credit: Jesse Milns