Finnish Rockers LEVERAGE Announce 'Gravity' Album Details

Finnish heavy rockers LEVERAGE will release their new album, "Gravity", on June 20 via Frontiers Music Srl.

After the arrival of the LP's first single, "All Seeing Eye", in early March, LEVERAGE has shared the second single, "Shooting Star", along with an accompanying music video, available below.

"Shooting Star" is a soaring, cinematic anthem of escape, defiance, and transcendence. The unexpected initial twist paves the way for a barrage of galloping riffs, thunderous rhythms, and towering vocals that echo the golden age of metal. This bold single blends mythic storytelling and melodic power into a new LEVERAGE sound that bridges past and future.

LEVERAGE lead singer Paolo Ribaldini commented on the new single: "'Shooting Star' stands out as one of the album's strongest and most surprising tracks, with Tuomas leaving storytelling aside and instead capturing deep emotions through music and lyrics. It feels like something the classic [Ronnie James] Dio-era RAINBOW could have created today. The song also highlights my bandmates' incredible performances and is set to become a live staple. I'm especially grateful to Marko and Taksu for their passionate work on the music video, which enhances the song's depth and offers fans an unforgettable experience."

LEVERAGE guitarist Tuomas Heikkinen added: "'Shooting Star' got started right after I had a Bigsby vibrato installed on my black Les Paul. I really like that twanging old school tone you get with it, and just started fiddling around basic chords. I really like it, I knew Paolo would nail the vocals exactly like I heard them in my head, and this song very much paved the way for the whole album, I knew we could now achieve sonic textures that were out of reach before".

LEVERAGE's future seemed uncertain after the untimely passing of singer's Kimmo Blom in the summer of 2022. However, founding member and main songwriter Tuomas Heikkinen decided the final hour for the band was not in sight yet. Outstanding singer Paolo Ribaldini (DELAIN, ex-SKILTRON) and violinist Lotta-Maria Heiskanen joined with the precise task to renew and refresh the sound of the band.

The resulting album, "Gravity", the band's sixth full-length in slightly less than 20 years, aptly showcases contemporary heavy rock sound, combining multiple influence from the genre's golden era with the band's own unique flair and personality. Plenty of ear-catching melodies delivered skillfully with a pristine top-of-the-line production.

LEVERAGE is neither a power metal band, nor an AOR band, nor a nostalgic tribute to the '80s. Instead of falling into one category, they have bent and redefined genre frontiers, thus developing their own style of heavy rock. The sonic stamp says "LEVERAGE", and it speaks louder than words.

LEVERAGE's history is carved deep into the DNA of the new album "Gravity": the grand melodic traditions of the debut "Tides" (2007) and the sophomore "Blind Fire" (2008),the symphonic flair of "Circus Colossus" (2009),and the darker, more mature tones of "Determinus" (2019) and "Above The Beyond" (2021) all find new life here. But "Gravity" doesn't simply revisit the past — it elevates it.

LEVERAGE's lineup now includes Tuomas Heikkinen (guitars),Marko Niskala (keyboards),Elias Ojutkangas (drums),Sami Norrbacka (bass),Paolo Ribaldini (vocals) and Lotta-Maria Heiskanen (violin).

"Gravity" track listing:

01. Shooting Star

02. Tales Of The Night

03. Hellbound Train

04. Moon Of Madness

05. Eliza

06. All Seeing Eye

07. King Ghidorah

08. Gravity