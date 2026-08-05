FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Headlines 'Metal Fest 2026' In 'World Of Tanks Modern Armor'

Metal Fest 2026 storms into World Of Tanks Modern Armor as part of the new Masters Of Mayhem season. The fan-favorite event returns with two explosive new Acts, each featuring a headlining artist, challenges, earnable discounts, and rewards, while also bringing back content from four previous Metal Fest collaborations.

Act 1 kicks off with metal powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, running from August 4 through August 24. After a one-week intermission, the second headliner for Act 2 will be revealed and take the stage on September 1. Metal Fest goes beyond music including two all-new premium tanks inspired by FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, five exclusive 2D Commanders featuring every bandmember, a 3D Commander Knucklehead, exclusive cosmetics, and limited-time challenges enter the arena.

Meet the FFDP Knucklehead Tank, a durable frontline Heavy built with strong armor and a devastatingly powerful burst-fire weapon. Inspired by the band's signature style, it features the iconic Knucklehead mascot, towering brass knuckles atop the turret, and battle-worn artwork.

Selecting the Knucklehead plays FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's latest No. 1 hit, "Eye Of The Storm", the band's 18th chart-topper on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. The track is the lead single from the new album "Legacy", out now digitally, with CD, vinyl, and cassette editions arriving September 18.

The FFDP Iron Fist Tank Destroyer embraces FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's darker side with a battle-worn steel finish, red handprints, claw-mark graphics, and the iconic FFDP brass knuckle cresting its turret. A battery of five oversized missiles mounted across the rear completes its menacing, relentless look. The band's 2017 hit "Trouble" will be playing while this beast awaits in the Garage.

Taking command of the battlefield is Knucklehead, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's legendary mascot, brought to life as a fully voiced 3D Commander by lead singer Ivan Moody.

"We're celebrating 20 years as a band, 'Legacy' is finally out in the world, and now fans get to experience FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH in World Of Tanks Modern Armor. That's a perfect storm," said Moody. "We had a blast creating this with the team, and there are plenty of Easter eggs and surprises waiting to be found. Go crank the music and play the game!"

Metal Fest also brings back "Rush The Stage" mode, an enhanced encore of 2025's Vanguard-event mode experience. Fast-paced 7v7 battles with respawns unfold on a Metal Fest-themed Ghost Town map complete with concert stages, dazzling lights, and festival-inspired scenery. This year's mode introduces several gameplay refinements, including stationary Taco Trucks that can be destroyed for bonus medals.

The mosh pit opens August 4, so turn up the amps, rev the engines, and prepare to make some noise at World Of Tanks Modern Armor Metal Fest 2026.

For more information about the event, visit modernarmor.worldoftanks.com.

Wargaming is an award-winning online game developer and publisher headquartered in Nicosia, Cyprus. Operating since 1998, Wargaming has grown to become one of the leaders in the gaming industry. Millions of players enjoy Wargaming's titles across all major gaming platforms. The company's flagship products include hit free-to-play franchises World Of Tanks and World Of Warships.

World Of Tanks Modern Armor is the premier free-to-play MMO that puts you at the center of action-packed PvP and PvE tank battles. Command over 1,000 authentic tanks, from WWII's iconic Sherman to the Cold War's M1 Abrams. Download for free on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, or Xbox Series X/S and join tankers around the world in a theater of war.