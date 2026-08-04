Napalm

01. Syzygy

02. Eclipse

03. Colours

04. The Shannon's Home

05. The Grand Delusion

06. Wave of Tanis

07. Northstar

08. Masquerade

09. The Last Generation

10. The Poetry of the Real World

11. Lore

Symphonic metal has been quietly evolving over the last few years as more and more bands decide to step away from the genre's established formula to embrace new and often more modern elements. But as essential as that liberated outlook has become, it is reassuring to hear a band that are sticking to the script and wringing fresh inspiration from it. XANDRIA have been a formidable force in the scene for over 25 years, without ever quite achieving the commercial dominance of NIGHTWISH or EPICA. But while the band's new album, "Eclipse", remains within their long-established wheelhouse, it plainly sounds like the work of a band with renewed ambitions. The second album to feature the refreshed lineup that made its debut on 2023's "The Wonders Still Awaiting", this feels like the moment where XANDRIA climb up the symphonic metal ladder, making their presence felt on a larger scale. Full of giant melodies and moments of overblown indulgence, "Eclipse" has been polished to a pristine, arena-conquering gleam.

In truth, guitarist and chief driving force Marco Heubaum has hardly changed his masterplan. "Eclipse" is the logical next move after all those years of being a respected underdog, and with the inestimable talents of vocalist Ambre Vourvahis providing a charismatic focal point, the sky may well be the limit. Both the opening title track and the absurdly catchy "Colours" help to assert XANDRIA's enhanced methodology, with colossal hooks, lashings of orchestral pomp, and a production that values the juddering crunch of a powerful rhythm section as much as its revels in extravagant fine details. Vourvahis is a phenomenal singer, switching between fragile beauty and forceful grit with the ease of a champion, which turns the likes of "The Shannon's Home", with its wistful, folk-tinged atmosphere, and the irrevocably upbeat "The Grand Delusion" into miniature masterpieces of 21st century bombast with a tremulous human heart. Meanwhile, every one of these songs speaks volumes about Heubaum's refined wisdom as a songwriter and arranger. "Wave of Tanis" is a particularly gorgeous example of how XANDRIA have become superbly adept at combining incisive pop-metal melodies with multi-layered eruptions of cinematic strings and effervescent choral vocals. Similarly, "Masquerade" is wonderfully evocative and otherworldly, but also hard-edged, gritty and unashamedly power metal adjacent. Again, Vourvahis masters that slight change of mood with untold grace and dexterity, and the song's chorus is singularly uplifting as a result.

Elsewhere, closing epic "Lore" is arguably the most overwhelming and life-affirming pieces of music that XANDRIA have yet committed to tape. It begins with a sweet rush of high energy riffing and another instantly memorable chorus, before veering off into a delirious storm of operatic vocals, folksy ambience and surging, orchestral depth. It is eight minutes long and feels a lot shorter. For this song alone, Heubaum deserves a deafening round of applause.

There are certainly moments on "Eclipse" that fail to match the brilliance of its grand finale, but by most comparable bands' standards, XANDRIA have delivered an obvious career peak and their strongest album since 2014's "Sacrificium". Symphonic metal diehards will be instantly enchanted, and even casual observers will be compelled to admit that this band know exactly what they're doing and are doing it with more passion and power than ever.