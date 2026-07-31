FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH Shares Music Video For 'Nails In The Coffin' From 'Legacy' Album

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has released a music video for the song "Nails In The Coffin". The track is taken from the band's tenth studio album, "Legacy", which was made available digitally today (Friday, July 31),while the CD, vinyl and cassette versions will land on September 18.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory offered his perspective on the track: "[ FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH singer] Ivan [Moody] never defines the meaning of his lyrics. He doesn't want to rob the fans of their own interpretation, so a song means whatever it's supposed to mean to each listener. That's by design, and I love that about him. But to me, 'Nails In The Coffin' is about burying the things that tried to bury us. Every doubt, every prediction that we wouldn't last, every catastrophe that was supposed to be the last nail in our coffin. 20 years later, we are still here and we're the ones holding the hammer."

"Legacy" is the record Bathory and his FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH bandmates regard as the definitive statement of everything they are. The album arrived on the heels of current single "Eye Of The Storm", delivering the band's 18th No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart, extending their own record for the most consecutive No. 1s in the chart's 45-year history. Few bands reach a 20th anniversary. Fewer still reach it at the height of their commercial power.

Revolver praised the track's blend of battering riffs and melody driven by Moody's introspective vocal performance, while Loudwire called it "a furious opening statement for the new album cycle."

Bathory left no doubt about where "Legacy" stands in the band's catalog: "This album is our loud and clear answer to the question of whether a band can stay true to the signature sound that has become the soundtrack to millions of fans' daily lives and still write something new and exciting. 'Legacy' is an absolute monster, an unapologetic monument to how far we've come, and a clear signal that we're not even thinking about slowing down. If you asked me to pick the one record that best represents the essence of this band, I would hand you this one."

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has just embarked on the first leg of the 20th-anniversary world tour which will take the band all across North America with special guest Cody Jinks and EVA UNDER FIRE before hitting arenas in Europe with LAMB OF GOD and BLEED FROM WITHIN in early 2027.

The 20th-anniversary world tour is both a celebration and a statement, honoring FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's journey from their 2005 formation and release of their debut album, "The Way Of The Fist", in 2007 to global arena headliners. The tour showcases material from the new album, alongside classic anthems and No. 1 hits that defined the past two decades.

Produced by Live Nation, the 48-city North American tour kicked off on July 20 at Camden, New Jersey's Freedom Mortgage Pavilion and will wrap up on October 23 at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow, Virginia.

In addition to celebrating two decades of music, the band is once again using its platform to give back. Long recognized as one of the most charitable bands in rock, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has spent decades giving back to various causes, including U.S. military veterans and first responders and their families. In 2026, the band is continuing that tradition by supporting Team USA and aligning with the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games being held on American soil in Los Angeles in 2028. As part of the tour's commitment to championing America's next generation of athletes, a portion of the ticket sales from the 2026 North American tour will benefit high-performance programs for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes as they prepare for international competition.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 2027 European tour leg with LAMB OF GOD and BLEED FROM WITHIN will kick off in the U.K. in Manchester on January 16 and will see the band perform in 21 cities across the continent, ending in Helsinki on February 22.