FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's 'I Refuse' Single Featuring MARIA BRINK Tops BILLBOARD's Mainstream Rock Chart

Multi-platinum hard rock powerhouse FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the release of a new album, "Best Of - Volume 1", a collection of re-recorded versions of the band’s most iconic chart-topping hits, available everywhere now. The move to re-record the songs comes in response to the recent sale of the band's original master recordings by their former label, an action made without their knowledge or the opportunity to reclaim their own work.

When this unexpected curveball was thrown FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's way, they chose to turn it into something positive and powerful. Rather than settling for a remix or remaster, the members of FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH decided to fully re-record the album for a 2025 edition — an homage to the songs and to the fans who've made them matter by standing with the band every step of the way.

While FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH holds deep respect for the original recordings and the people who helped create them, the band is excited to breathe new life into fan favorites like "The Bleeding", "Bad Company" and "Wrong Side Of Heaven", and to share this next chapter with fans around the world.

Coinciding with today’s release, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH dropped a brand new lyric video for the re-recorded version of live staple "Wash It All Away" from the band's platinum-certified 2015 album "Got Your Six" that can be watched below.

The first single from the 20th-anniversary edition, in a poetic coincidence titled "I Refuse", a long-standing fan favorite that was always meant to be a single, now features guest vocals from Maria Brink of IN THIS MOMENT. The reimagined, re-recorded version of "I Refuse" hits No. 1 this week on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH's founding guitarist Zoltan Bathory previously said: "We would have loved to have a shot at reclaiming our masters, or at least to be involved in the transaction but we found out after the fact. Surprised, but not surprised. These kinds of behind closed doors deals have become far too common in the music industry. Labels buy, sell or trade artist's work without their knowledge or consent, reducing them to soulless commodities. But life is a chess game so when this happened to Taylor Swift, she responded by re-recording her catalog. After that respectably bold move, her fans switched to streaming the new version out of protest and loyalty. We have one of the most hardcore and loyal fan bases on the planet so I know our fans will do the same."

With over 12 billion streams, numerous No. 1 hits under their belt and multiple gold and platinum certifications, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has firmly cemented their place as one of the most successful rock acts of the 21st century.

"Best Of - Volume 1" is available across all streaming platforms and has also been released worldwide in physical CD and vinyl formats. Fans can choose from a variety of configurations, including a standard CD and a Walmart exclusive CD. The vinyl edition is offered in several collectible versions, such as a standard vinyl, Walmart exclusive, Best Buy exclusive, a special FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH web store edition, an indie retail exclusive, and a limited edition through Revolver magazine. A special-edition merchandise collection to commemorate the band's 20th anniversary is also available now in the band's official webstore.

"Best Of - Volume 1" track listing

01. Under And Over It (2025 Version)

02. Wash It All Away (2025 Version)

03. Battle Born (2025 Version)

04. I Refuse (feat. Maria Brink of In This Moment) (2025 Version)

05. Jekyll And Hyde (2025 Version)

06. Wrong Side Of Heaven (2025 Version)

07. Lift Me Up (2025 Version)

08. Far From Home (2025 Version)

09. Bad Company (2025 Version)

10. House Of The Rising Sun (2025 Version)

11. Gone Away (2025 Version)

12. Remember Everything (2025 Version)

13. Coming Down (2025 Version)

14. The Bleeding (2025 Version)

15. Trouble (Live)

16. Welcome To The Circus (Live)

17. The Bleeding (Live)

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has held firmly to a top three position on the Billboard Hard Rock charts for the last five years and amassed a record-setting 11 billboard mainstream rock airplay No. 1s in a row, the longest run of leading consecutive entries in the history of Mainstream Rock Airplay. FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH has 28 top 10 hit singles and 16 Active Rock No. 1 singles to its name, and the band has released nine consecutive studio albums since 2007, seven of which were certified gold or platinum by the RIAA, as well as two chart-topping greatest-hits albums.

Photo credit: Chad Martel