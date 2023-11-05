  • facebook
FLYLEAF Singer LACEY STURM To Release 'Kenotic Metanoia' Solo Album

November 5, 2023

FLYLEAF vocalist Lacey Sturm will release her sophomore solo album, "Kenotic Metanoia", on November 17, 2023. Preorders are available at this location.

As the official follow-up to her Billboard chart-topping debut album, 2015's "Life Screams", Sturm's latest effort offers a deeply personal look into a matured season of the singer's storied career.

"All these songs have been for my own heart," Lacey, who has been very open about her Christian faith, offers. "When David sings the Psalms, a lot of the time he's telling his soul what to do. That's me too in this: telling my soul, singing what I know to be true."

"Kenotic Metanoia" is defined by Lacey Sturm's distinctive scorching vocal tones, married with husband Josh Sturm's broiling guitar riffs.

"Kenotic Metanoia" will be available on all major streaming platforms and in physical format.

"Kenotic Metanoia" track listing:

01. Intro (My Heartbeat) (2:17)
02. State Of Me (3:14)
03. Are You Listening (4:07)
04. The Decree (4:14)
05. Terrible Mistake (5:44)
06. Wonderful (4:42)
07. A Man Needs A Maid (4:12)
08. Thief (3:12)
09. Not Your Fight (3:39)
10. Awaken Love (4:27)
11. Reconcile (3:55)
12. (I Died) (3:56)
13. Breathe With Me (feat. Lindsey Stirling) (4:57)
14. End The Wars (3:36)
15. Outro (My Heartbeat) (1:11)

FLYLEAF played its first concert with Sturm in 11 years on April 27 at Schoepf's BBQ in Belton, Texas.

FLYLEAF, which hadn't performed live since 2016 prior to the Belton concert, made its final festival appearance of this year at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival in September in Alton, Virginia.

Sturm left FLYLEAF in October 2012. She was replaced by Kristen May, who recorded one album with the group, 2014's "Between The Stars", before exiting.

In an interview with Ned of Iowa's Rock 108 radio station at this past July's Upheaval festival in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Lacey spoke about how she ended up reuniting with FLYLEAF for their first live shows together in more than a decade. She said: "Well, actually, my assistant that was on tour with us from the very beginning of FLYLEAF; we were called PASSERBY at that time. We were touring in an '88 Ford Club Wagon van, and we had a bunch of gear in the back with a mattress on top, and you could climb in there and sleep. She actually came on tour with us to be a stylist or a merch person — whatever we needed. She was with us from the beginning. So she got married. And we hadn't seen each other in, like, ten years, nine years, and so we all ended up at the wedding together. And that's how it started."

Sturm went on to say that her reunion with FLYLEAF came together in a "more organic" way than has been the case with some of the other high-profile band reunions in recent years. "I think it had to be that way," she said. "There were some offers for us to get back together, to do reunion shows, but we hadn't seen each other, and everybody has different lives, lots of children. So it didn't really make sense in those times, but because we were already connecting, we figured it out."

At several shows last year, Sturm joined SEETHER on stage to perform the FLYLEAF song "I'm So Sick".

