FLYLEAF's LACEY STURM Releases Music Video For New Solo Single 'Reconcile'

July 11, 2023

Lacey Sturm has debuted a music video for her aggressively introspective new song "Reconcile", a long-awaited follow-up to 2021's "Awaken Love". You can watch the video below.

"My own humanity can be so divided. When I cling to my rights by pointing out the faults of others, I splinter myself. All of this division is rooted in my own pride," Sturm shares. "Have I arrogantly supposed that I could somehow reconcile the world around me if I am not reconciled within myself?"

Lacey's personal process of looking inward to bring herself into congruence with her ultimate human purpose informs "Reconcile". The track is an unflinching mirror held up to the uncomfortable ways in which she acknowledges her own contribution to the world's brokenness through arrogant pride: personal pride, relational pride, religious pride.

The accompanying music is equally visceral, with Josh Sturm's careening guitar riffs and Lacey's gut-punch vocals. The video is a visual representation of the singer's inner fight for personal reconciliation.

As always, the darker reflections are tempered by the hope that comes when she can integrate her ego's death with the life that comes from resurrecting grace.

Lacey says: "As soon as I cultivate peace within myself, the world around me starts falling into peace too— my kids, my family, my friends, the person at the checkout in the grocery store."

That humble wisdom has been learned through many years of experience and growth. Perhaps fittingly, "Reconcile" is releasing as Sturm partners with FLYLEAF (the band she founded) for reunion dates this summer. As has been shared in a multi-part video documentary, the experience of being in a massive band like FLYLEAF was a lesson in the reality that no mortal can save the world.

"It causes a mental health crisis when we mortals are trying to change the world, but all the while we're neglecting the life that's within us," Lacey says earnestly. "I'm not actually saving the world when I think of myself as some godlike savior. Ultimately, I end up losing my humanity in that hypocritical process. I am neglecting life while I'm telling them to live."

For Lacey, the answer has become painfully, perfectly clear: "I have to die to myself before I can live."

"Reconcile" is available to stream now.

