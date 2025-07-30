FOO FIGHTERS Enlist Drummer ILAN RUBIN To Replace JOSH FREESE

According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, FOO FIGHTERS have recruited Ilan Rubin as their new drummer.

Rubin had previously played with NINE INCH NAILS and was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with the band in 2020.

Rubin steps into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, will return to the band, with NINE INCH NAILS sharing a picture of Freese on social media earlier today and writing "let's fucking go."

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

FOO FIGHTERS will play their first shows of 2025 this fall, starting in Jakarta, Indonesia on October 2, followed by dates in Singapore, Tokyo and Osaka later that month. They will also play a show in Mexico City on November 14.

NINE INCH NAILS will launch the North American leg of their "Peel It Back" tour at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California on August 6.

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS' 11th album, "But Here We Are", was released in June 2023 on Roswell/RCA.

Hawkins tragically passed away in March 2022 at the age of 50.

Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia, shortly before FOO FIGHTERS were due to play a festival in Bogotá. No cause of death was ever announced.

Hawkins had been the FOO FIGHTERS drummer for 25 years, taking over from original drummer William Goldsmith in 1997. He is survived by his wife Alison and their three children.

FOO FIGHTERS staged two tribute concerts in honor of Hawkins. The first tribute concert took place September 3, 2022 at London's Wembley Stadium. A Los Angeles concert was held on September 27, 2022 and raised money for Musicares and Music Support charities and served as a farewell party for Hawkins's adopted hometown.

Other notable tributes to come in the months following Hawkins's death included a segment at the 2022 Grammy Awards, a drum circle in Taylor's hometown, and a live performance of the FOO FIGHTERS song "My Hero" by more than 1,000 musicians.