GREAT WHITE Bassist SCOTT SNYDER Undergoes Surgery To Remove 'Fist-Sized' Tumor In His Brain

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for GREAT WHITE bassist Scott Snyder, who was recently diagnosed with a large tumor on his brain.

Scott's sister-in-law Victoria Anders, who started the campaign six days ago, wrote in an introductory message on the GoFundMe page: "I am starting this GoFundMe with my siblings to support our sister Angelique and our brother-in-law Scott.

"It has been a tough road that began when Scott started having vision changes, headaches, and confusion, with no clear idea of what it could be. When the symptoms started to get more intense and frequent, they decided to go to the emergency room. The doctors discovered a fist sized mass in his brain. He was subsequently admitted to the hospital where they performed emergency brain surgery a week ago.

"Although the tumor was largely removed and he initially recovered well, he has since developed blood pressure issues and had to return to the hospital. They are both strong willed individuals and have been trying to do things on their own, but with this latest setback they finally agreed to allow us to set up this GoFundMe. They are two of the kindest most loving people and would do anything for anyone. With the money from the GoFundMe, they can focus on Scott and his healing instead of the financial burden this is putting on them."

Snyder, who joined GREAT WHITE in 2008, sat out some of the band's shows in late 2023 after undergoing "major lower back surgery". The 63-year-old musician also owns Rock Me Tattoo & Piercing in Riverside, California.

Brett Carlisle was officially named GREAT WHITE's new vocalist in October 2022. Brett joined the group as the replacement for Andrew Freeman (LAST IN LINE),who sang for GREAT WHITE for only five months.

Carlisle made his live debut with GREAT WHITE on September 24, 2022 at the Cannery Casino Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carlisle has been playing guitar and singing since the age of eight and counts bands like VAN HALEN, SKID ROW and METALLICA as his main influences.

In May 2022, GREAT WHITE announced that it had parted ways with singer Mitch Malloy and had replaced him with Freeman. Malloy had been in GREAT WHITE for nearly four years, having joined the group in 2018 following the departure of Terry Ilous.

Ilous, frontman of '80s L.A. hard rockers XYZ, joined GREAT WHITE in 2010 after stepping in for touring vocalist Jani Lane (WARRANT).

The Ilous-led GREAT WHITE released two albums, 2012's "Elation" and 2017's "Full Circle", before Terry was dismissed from the group.