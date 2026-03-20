FOO FIGHTERS Release New Single 'Caught In The Echo' From Upcoming 'Your Favorite Toy' Album

"Caught In The Echo", the third song to be released in advance of FOO FIGHTERS' forthcoming 12th full-length studio album, "Your Favorite Toy", is now available across digital platforms.

Following in the turbulent wake of the album's postpone-tinged banger of a title track — described by The New York Times as "back-to-basics garage-rock delivered in a welter of noisy guitars" and moving Vice to rave "Unhinged Dave Grohl is my favorite version of Dave Grohl" — "Caught In The Echo" is the instantly combustible opener that sets the tone for the harnessing of the FF live fury that pervades the album. From its opening exhortation of "Do I? Do I? Do I? Do I?" to its closing plea of "Who can save us now?", "Caught In The Echo" foreshadows the new album's rough hewn energy with arguably the band's most explosive opener since "Wasting Light"'s "Bridge Burning".

"Your Favorite Toy" will be released April 24 via Roswell Records/RCA Records. Recorded at home, the album was co-produced by FOO FIGHTERS and Oliver Roman, engineered by Oliver Roman and mixed by Mark "Spike" Stent, and consists of the following songs:

01. Caught In The Echo

02. Of All People

03. Window

04. Your Favorite Toy

05. If You Only Knew

06. Spit Shine

07. Unconditional

08. Child Actor

09. Amen, Caveman

10. Asking For A Friend

"Your Favorite Toy"'s release heralds FOO FIGHTERS' massive "Take Cover" world tour, which just added an already sold-out April 28 show at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Last but not least, running errands in the San Fernando Valley became a lot more interesting yesterday, as 20 personally burned CDs of "Caught In The Echo", each featuring individually hand-drawn artwork by Dave and Harper Grohl, were hidden in various locations in the area, ranging from local indie record stores to national grocery, book and pharmacy chains and more.

For updates and further information on the "Caught in the Echo" scavenger hunt, check www.instagram.com/foofighters/.

Last October, FOO FIGHTERS confirmed their first stadium tour since the massive 2023-2024 "Everything Or Nothing At All" run that sold out football and baseball fields the world over. Kicking off August 4, 2026 at Rogers Stadium in Toronto, the new tour will see FOO FIGHTERS bringing the maximum volume euphoria of the band's surprise U.S. club gigs and overseas outdoor / arena spectaculars to North American cities, concluding September 26, 2026 at Las Vegas's Allegiant Stadium. QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE will be direct support on all dates except September 12 in Fargo.

FOO FIGHTERS played their first concert with new drummer Ilan Rubin on September 13, 2025 at the Fremont Theater in San Luis Obispo, California.

The Grohl-fronted outfit announced the surprise show the day before, revealing that it would play an all-ages gig at the 900-capacity venue, marking the band's first official performance with Rubin, the former NINE INCH NAILS drummer who joined the FOO FIGHTERS earlier in 2025.

At one point, Grohl introduced Rubin from the stage. "Everybody else has said it," Dave said. "I finally get the opportunity to say, 'Ladies and gentlemen, will you please welcome…' The most badass motherfucker, Ilan Rubin, is playing drums in the FOO FIGHTERS right now. It's official. You can stamp the passport."

Prior to the San Luis Obispo concert, FOO FIGHTERS had been off the road since September 2024.

FOO FIGHTERS announced Rubin as their new drummer in July 2025.

Rubin was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame with NINE INCH NAILS in 2020.

Rubin stepped into the FOO FIGHTERS as the replacement for Josh Freese, who was fired from the group in May 2025. Freese, meanwhile, who was the NAILS' touring drummer from 2005 to 2008, returned to the band earlier last summer.

Two years after he was recruited to fill the vacancy left by the late Taylor Hawkins, Freese shared a statement on Instagram on May 16, 2025 in which he said the FOO FIGHTERS called him earlier that week to let him know that they had decided "to go in a different direction with their drummer." Freese added, "No reason was given."

Rubin played with NINE INCH NAILS from 2008 to 2009, and again from 2013 until his latest exit. Rubin is also a member of Tom DeLonge's band ANGELS & AIRWAVES, and has played with Danny Elfman. He also recorded solo albums under the name THE NEW REGIME.

FOO FIGHTERS are Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, Rami Jaffee and Ilan Rubin.

Photo credit: Elizabeth Miranda