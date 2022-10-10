FOREIGNER Announces Spring 2023 Las Vegas Residency

FOREIGNER will once again take over the Las Vegas Strip in 2023 with its exclusive headlining residency show at The Venetian Theatre inside The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. The shows will be held on March 24, 25, 29 and 31 and April 1, 5, 7 and 8, 2023. All shows are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $45, plus applicable fees, and will go on sale to the general public Friday, October 14 at 10 a.m. PT. A limited number of VIP packages will also be available. Tickets will be available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com, VenetianLasVegas.com, any box office at The Venetian Resort, or by calling 702.414.9000 or 866.641.7469.

FOREIGNER fan club members will have access to a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. PT. The Venetian Resort Grazie Rewards members, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will receive access to a pre-sale beginning Wednesday, October 12 at 10 a.m. PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, October 13 at 10 p.m. PT.

With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million.

Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is", FOREIGNER still rocks the charts more than 40 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard Top 200 album success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are over 15 million per week.

FOREIGNER's founder is Songwriters Hall Of Fame member Mick Jones. A visionary maestro whose stylistic songwriting, indelible guitar hooks and multi-layered talents continue to escalate FOREIGNER's influence and guide the band to new horizons.

Jones reformed the band after a 2002 hiatus and selected lead singer Kelly Hansen to help write an inspired new chapter in the history of FOREIGNER. One of rock's greatest showmen, Hansen is among the most respected, consummate professionals in rock and roll. With a 40-year career that spans almost every area of music, from the role of lead vocalist to producing and engineering, Hansen has led FOREIGNER into the digital age while inspiring a whole new generation of fans.

FOREIGNER's lineup also includes noted DOKKEN bassist Jeff Pilson, Michael Bluestein on keyboards, guitarist Bruce Watson, Chris Frazier on drums and guitarist Luis Carlos Maldonado. An unprecedented new level of energy led the group to a re-emergence of astounding music that speaks to FOREIGNER's enduring popularity.