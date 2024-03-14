FOREIGNER/Ex-DOKKEN Bassist JEFF PILSON Hopes To Release His Yoga Book In 2025

In a new interview with Scott Itter of Dr. Music, former DOKKEN and current FOREIGNER bassist Jeff Pilson was asked if he has ever given any thought to writing a book. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Yes, I've thought about that. My analysis is kind of, like, I don't know if I'm well-known enough to write a book that enough people would care about. Guys like you know who I am and [some other] people who know who I am, but I'm not Tommy Lee or anything like that. So, I just don't know if a book is something that would be — a book of my memoirs, I don't know how many people would really care about that. But having said that, I am actually working on a yoga book that I would love to put out sometime in 2025. But it's actually more about yoga and connecting it with day-to-day life. And that I would love to do."

Pilson went on to say that yoga has "been a big part of me being able to accomplish what I have and continue on the road and staying sane and staying involved with the work and staying present in the moment — all that stuff yoga has been invaluable to me for, which is why I do actually do a weekly virtual meditation class," he explained. "And if you come to HotForYogaSCV.com, you can find the details about that weekly meditation class. And in fact, my wife and I are holding a retreat from May 25th through June 1st in Costa Rica, which is gonna be really fun and really exciting. So again, come to HotForYogaSCV.com and check out the details. And hopefully you can join us in Costa Rica or join me in my weekly meditation class."

Back in March 2021, Pilson told Kylie Olsson's YouTube show "Life In Six Strings" that he has been doing yoga since he was 20 years old — "way before it was trendy. I had a back injury. Somebody told me to do it. I spent three hours on my back unable to move, and in that time, I decided I was going to do something," he said. "So I started doing it, fell in love with it. I've made a lifelong commitment to it, and feel that it's been so important for keeping me sane. 'Cause I'm a fairly neurotic individual. [Laughs] But it's really kept me sane and kept me focused and gives me great energy. Yoga and meditation are really important in my life."

Pilson is best known for playing with DOKKEN and FOREIGNER, but he also toured with DIO in the 1990s and performed on three of the group's albums — "Strange Highways" (1993),"Angry Machines" (1996) and the group's tenth and final studio release, "Master Of The Moon" (2004).

Jeff joined FOREIGNER two decades ago after appearing in the movie "Rock Star" late LED ZEPPELIN drummer John Bonham's son, Jason Bonham, a member of FOREIGNER from 2004 to 2008. Bonham asked Pilson if he was interested in joining FOREIGNER, and Jeff has been with the group ever since.