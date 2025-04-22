FOREIGNER's MICK JONES Releases New Song 'Shelter From The Storm' In Honor Of Parkinson's Awareness Month

Ten years ago, FOREIGNER's founding guitarist Mick Jones was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Despite the challenges, he continued to tour with FOREIGNER, finding joy in performing for fans around the world. Two years ago, the progression of the disease made it impossible for him to take the stage — a profound loss for someone whose life has been dedicated to music. However, through the completion of his new song, "Shelter From The Storm", Mick found a renewed sense of purpose, a way to reconnect with his artistry, and a moment of normalcy.

In honor of Parkinson's Awareness Month this month, Mick has partnered with The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research to not only raise awareness for the millions affected by this disease, but to also raise funds toward research for a cure. On April 26, "Shelter From The Storm" will be unveiled by The Michael J. Fox Foundation during their annual Parkinson's Unity Walk — a day of community, action, and impact in Central Park in New York City, bringing together thousands of people and families affected by Parkinson's disease. Mick will appear at the event.

Jones said: "About 12 years ago I was diagnosed with Parkinson's, which came as a real shock to me. Despite this, I continued to tour with FOREIGNER up until a few years ago. Sadly, I've had to stop since the Parkinson's has affected my ability to play my guitar the way I would like. It's a daily struggle, but I feel very fortunate to have had my life in music.

"So many people are afflicted with this debilitating disease and it is vital to find a cure. My hope is that my new song 'Shelter From The Storm' can bring awareness among my listeners and direct them toward The Michael J. Fox Foundation where they can join my team 'MJ's Shelter From The Storm' and make a donation to help research to find a cure.

"I am honored that my friend Michael J. Fox has chosen to unveil 'Shelter From The Storm' at the Unity Walk this year. Michael has done so much to raise awareness of the terrible debilitating disease that we share. His efforts to bring focus to the need for funds to research and a cure are legendary, and I hope to support him in any way that I can."

FOREIGNER was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last October. Original singer Lou Gramm, keyboardist Al Greenwood and bassist Rick Wills were present to accept the award, while Jones and drummer Dennis Elliott sat out the ceremony. (Jones's daughter, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, was on hand to help accept the award.) Multi-instrumentalist Ian McDonald and bassist Ed Gagliardi died in 2022 and 2014, respectively.

Mick is a Songwriters Hall Of Fame inductee, and Grammy and Golden Globe-nominated rock legend. Jones, also a recipient of the prestigious British Ivor Novello Songwriter Award for "The Flame Still Burns", the soundtrack for the film "Still Crazy", is the founding member of the British-American rock band FOREIGNER.

Jones is the creative force behind iconic rock and roll hits such as "I Want To Know What Love Is", "Urgent", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded" and "Waiting For A Girl Like You". Formed in 1976, FOREIGNER has become one of the world's best-selling groups, with global sales exceeding 80 million.

Michael Leslie Jones, known professionally as Mick Jones, was born and raised in England. He began playing the guitar as a teenager and formed his own blues/rock band. After opening for THE ROLLING STONES in South London pubs, Jones got his first significant break working for French hitmaker Sylvie Vartan, with whom he opened for THE BEATLES at the Olympia in Paris. He also accompanied Jimi Hendrix on tour in France.

Jones then became the musical director and songwriter for French rock icon Johnny Hallyday, contributing to some of Hallyday's biggest hits. Jones continued to work in France until 1971. George Harrison had encouraged him to move to New York, after which he reformed SPOOKY TOOTH with Gary Wright and played with THE LESLIE WEST BAND and George Harrison himself.

In 1976 Jones formed FOREIGNER. The group, comprised of two other Englishmen, Ian McDonald and Dennis Elliott, and three Americans, Lou Gramm, Al Greenwood and Ed Gagliardi, went on to release some of rock and roll's most enduring classics, including "Cold As Ice", "Feels Like The First Time", "Long, Long Way From Home", "Juke Box Hero", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Head Games", "Say You Will" and the global No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is".

With more top 10 hits than JOURNEY and as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, and 10 multi-platinum albums, FOREIGNER continues to chart on radio airplay and the Billboard 200 almost five decades later.

Outside of his work with the band, Jones has maintained a solo career as a producer, working with BAD COMPANY and producing the best-selling albums of Billy Joel ("Storm Front") and VAN HALEN ("5150"). He co-wrote the Grammy Award-winning song "Bad Love" with Eric Clapton and "Dreamer" with Ozzy Osbourne.

In July 2023, FOREIGNER commenced its farewell tour with a spectacularly successful headline run at Live Nation amphitheaters.

