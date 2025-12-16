FOREIGNER's 'Playlist: The Very Best Of Foreigner' Certified Gold By RIAA

The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) has officially certified "Playlist: The Very Best Of Foreigner" gold, marking a major milestone for the band's enduring legacy.

Released by Sony Music in 2016, the compilation features some of FOREIGNER's most iconic hits, showcasing the group's powerful songwriting, chart-topping catalog, and multi-generational resonance.

Original FOREIGNER lead singer Lou Gramm presented the gold records to the band during the first stop of the "Foreigner 4 Deluxe" tour on December 3 in Port Chester, New York. The presentation marked a meaningful reunion, highlighting the band's deep history and the timeless appeal of the songs that helped define rock and roll.

"Playlist: The Very Best Of Foreigner" includes live recordings of the classics such as "Feels Like The First Time", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Double Vision", "Juke Box Hero" and the worldwide No. 1 hit "I Want To Know What Love Is". Gold certification by the Recording Industry Association of America recognizes sales of over 500,000 albums. This is a formidable achievement for a new release from a heritage band in the digital era. FOREIGNER joins JOURNEY and EAGLES in this very exclusive category.

The "Foreigner 4 Deluxe" tour celebrates the band's monumental 1981 album 4, one of the most successful rock albums of all time, and features performances of the band's biggest hits. Lou Gramm will appear with FOREIGNER throughout this tour singing some of the songs that he helped create more than 45 years ago.

FOREIGNER is: Luis Maldonado - lead vocals, guitar; Jeff Pilson - bass; Michael Bluestein - keyboards; Bruce Watson - guitars; Chris Frazier - drums.

With more Top 10 hits than JOURNEY, and as many as FLEETWOOD MAC, FOREIGNER features strongly in every category in Billboard's "Greatest of All Time" listing. At times, the band's weekly catalog sales have eclipsed those of LED ZEPPELIN, AC/DC, THE ROLLING STONES, THE WHO, DEF LEPPARD, VAN HALEN, AEROSMITH and most of their classic rock peers (Source: Nielsen SoundScan). With 10 multi-platinum albums and 16 Top 30 hits, FOREIGNER is universally hailed as one of the most popular rock acts in the world with a formidable musical arsenal that continues to propel sold-out tours and album sales, now exceeding 80 million. Responsible for some of rock and roll's most enduring anthems, including "Juke Box Hero", "Cold As Ice", "Hot Blooded", "Waiting For A Girl Like You", "Feels Like The First Time", "Urgent", "Head Games", "Say You Will", "Dirty White Boy", "Long, Long Way From Home" and the worldwide No. 1 hit and member of Spotify's exclusive Billions Club, "I Want To Know What Love Is", Rock And Roll Hall Of Famers FOREIGNER still rock the charts almost 50 years into the game with massive airplay and continued Billboard album chart success. Audio and video streams of FOREIGNER's hits are approaching 20 million per week. FOREIGNER's catalog sales were recently celebrated in Business Insider as hitting the Top 40 among the "Best-Selling Music Artists Of All Time".

Photo credit: Bill Bernstein (courtesy of Vanessa Menkes Communications)