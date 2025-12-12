Former DRAGONFORCE And SKID ROW singer ZP THEART Releases 'Dark To Light' Solo Single

Former DRAGONFORCE and SKID ROW singer ZP Theart has released a new single, "Dark To Light", which marks his first new music in 13 years.

Theart comments: "This single marks my first solo release, and stepping into this new chapter has been incredibly energizing.

"I've been collaborating with the ridiculously talented Swiss writer and producer Syndrone and it has opened the door to a sound I've been wanting to explore for a long time.

"I'm beyond excited to reveal everything I have planned for you all in 2026. Merry fucking Christmas!"

Theart has carved out one of the most distinctive vocal paths in modern metal. He first exploded on to the scene as the founding voice of DRAGONFORCE, shaping the band's trademark blend of turbo-charged guitars and sky-high melodies. Across albums like "Valley Of The Damned", "Sonic Firestorm", "Inhuman Rampage" and "Ultra Beatdown", his vocals became the backbone of a sound that pushed the power metal group into the global spotlight and to RIAA gold and platinum certification. The era-defining anthem "Through The Fire And Flames" became a worldwide phenomenon, appearing in video games "Guitar Hero III", "Fortnite" and even the movie "Minions 4", while their single "Heroes Of Our Time" earned a Grammy nomination, cementing Theart as one of metal's most recognizable frontmen.

After his departure from DRAGONFORCE in 2010, Theart launched I AM I, exploring a more hard-rock-driven sound, and briefly joined NWBHM veterans TANK, adding his intensity to their 2015 album "Valley Of Tears".

In 2016, he surprised many by stepping into American hard rock as the new vocalist for SKID ROW. Initially touring with the band, he became their official frontman in 2017 and spent several years performing internationally, injecting fresh energy into their revered live shows. He also ventured into gaming-inspired metal, lending his voice to Riot Games' virtual band PENTAKILL as the character Karthus on their 2014 album "Smite And Ignite", proving his versatility across mediums.

From speed-metal pioneer to hard-rock frontman to digital-era metal icon, Theart has spent more than two decades proving he can command any stage and any genre. His return isn't just a comeback, it's the next chapter in a legendary career built on relentless energy and intensity, a visceral force of vocal power and a presence that demands attention, ready to set the world on fire once again.

Theart, who hooked up with SKID ROW in 2016 following the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER),was abruptly fired from SKID ROW in February 2022 and replaced by ex-H.E.A.T. frontman Erik Grönwall.

SKID ROW guitarist Dave "Snake" Sabo addressed Theart's exit from the band in an October 2022 interview with Rockin' Metal Revival. He said: "We just came back to start playing shows again in February [2022]. And before that, we had noticed, prior to the Christmas holidays, we had noticed that the band and ZP were starting to diverge and go in different directions. And we were hoping that by doing this record and moving forward and going to play live shows that maybe those two paths would converge. And unfortunately, they just grew more distant from one another. So we had a really difficult decision to make, because we knew that it couldn't go on like this, and thus we knew that we wouldn't be making the best record possible if we didn't make the change. So in late February [2022], with less than a month to go before the residency with the SCORPIONS and a whole record to record vocals on, we decided to part ways."

Earlier in October 2022, SKID ROW bassist Rachel Bolan told the "Pat's Soundbytes Unplugged" podcast about the decision to fire Theart: "It's really hard when you have to make a decision that could affect someone else's life, and your life. And it's never taken lightly. But sometimes you just start growing in different directions.

"It's really important to be like-minded with everyone, to have five guys with a common goal, or common goals, whether they're quickly obtainable or you have to work at 'em for a while," Rachel explained. "It's tough and it's a really hard decision to make, but you have to just be, like, 'Okay, this isn't personal. It's business. And we've gotta move on.' So that's what happened. And hopefully someday we'll be having beers together again or whatever and all be buds. But sometimes that doesn't happen that way. But it was never a decision that was taken lightly, for sure."

Sabo previously discussed SKID ROW's split with Theart in August 2022 in an interview with The Metal Voice. At the time, he said: "It was just we had gotten to a crossroads where we were done with most of the [latest SKID ROW] record. I think we had maybe three vocal tracks on the record, but most of the music was done, if not all. And we just realized that we needed to make a change. And it was a harsh realization. There was no arguments or anything like that with ZP; there was no animosity. I think that we both — and when I say 'we', I mean ZP over here and myself, Rachel, Scotti [Hill, guitar] and Rob [Hammersmith, drums] over here — we kind of just knew that the two sides were going in separate directions, to be quite honest."

Snake went on to say that "it was hard" dismissing Theart from SKID ROW "'cause he's a really good guy. I had a lot of fun with him," he explained. "[He's a] great singer, but we were going in two different directions and it was inevitable. We were recording the record, like I said, and we just felt like, 'If we're gonna make a change, we have to do it now.' And it was not the most opportune time to make a change, being that we were in the middle of this record and we had this SCORPIONS residency coming up in Las Vegas. So it was really difficult. And we only had one person in mind, and it was Erik. So when we figured out and made the decision and informed ZP that we're gonna go our separate ways, like I said, I think everyone was well aware that we were traveling in opposite directions, or different directions."

Pressed about whether these "different directions" were of a musical or a personal nature, Sabo said: "I think it was everything. I think that we were just, as musicians, as artists, as people, we were starting to go down two different paths. Like I said, there was no blowout argument or anything like that; there was nothing that anybody did that was salacious or disrespectful. Nothing like that."

