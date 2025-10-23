LORRAINE LEWIS's FEMME FATALE To Release New Single, 'Bad Love', Next Week

In a new interview with Rev. Tom Brice of Sportzwire Radio, Lorraine Lewis confirmed that the new single from her long-running band FEMME FATALE, "Bad Love", will be released on October 29 via Cleopatra Records.

"I just, actually, got my last edit of the video last night around midnight," Lorraine said. "I needed to deliver it to the record company yesterday, to Cleopatra Records. I'm newly signed to them. And so I was just so excited to get the edit. It looks great. Thumbs up all the way. So I delivered it to Cleopatra."

According to Lorraine, "Bad Love" was written by her, TRIXTER guitarist/vocalist Steve Brown, who also produced the song, and David Julian. "Steve Brown plays guitar, and David Julian plays rhythm guitar on the track," she said. "And we also are featuring Bumblefoot [former GUNS N' ROSES guitarist Ron Thal]… That's a really big deal. And I'm super honored and grateful that he's on the track. And his solo is sick — it's so sick. It's gorgeous. It's layered and just juicy and delicious. So I can't wait for people to hear the track."

"Bad Love" is the follow-up to FEMME FATALE's previous single, "Living Like There's No Tomorrow", which was made available in June via Cleopatra. The official Vicente Cordero-directed music video for that track can be seen below.

Regarding her collaboration with Brown, Lewis told Sportzwire Radio: "A lot of people are working with Steve, because Steve is an amazing producer. It was last year that Steve reached out to me. He was just coming off the success of [Ace Frehley's] '10,000 Volts' album. [The '10,000 Volts' title track is a] great, great song. That and 'Cherry Medicine' I loved off the album. Classic Ace but in 2024. It was great."

She continued: "I'm just so lucky that Steve reached out to me. Steve and I were labelmates back in the day on MCA. We've also done the cruises together. We've known each other a long time. And so he reached out to me and said, 'Hey, let's do an album.' And I said, 'Let's go.' So the first song was 'Living Like There's No Tomorrow'. He had the chorus ready to go. I immediately was, like, 'Oh, this is such a great anthem.' And it just spoke to me then with everything that had gone on in the previous months before we started working together."

"Living Like There's No Tomorrow" was written by Lewis and Brown, who also produced the song at his Mojo Vegas 6160 studio in New Jersey. The track was engineered by Brown and Scott Gutierezz and was mixed by Bruno Ravel.

"Living Like There's No Tomorrow" features Brown and Joel Hoekstra (WHITESNAKE) on guitars, and the rhythm section of Sean McNabb (bass) and Matt Starr (drums).

FEMME FATALE released a self-titled MCA album in 1988 which produced two big rock singles and MTV videos: "Waiting For The Big One" and "Falling In And Out of Love".

The 67-year-old Lewis reactivated FEMME FATALE after a nearly six-year run as the lead vocalist of VIXEN, whom she was invited to join in 2019. Lorraine has also been recording with Lou Gramm, the original FOREIGNER lead singer and Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer. They have recorded an interpretation of David Bowie's "Heroes".

Lewis was fired from VIXEN in May 2024 and was replaced by Rosa Laricchiuta.

In January 2019, VIXEN recruited Lewis as its new lead singer following the departure of Janet Gardner.

Lewis had already performed with VIXEN in March 2018 in Durant, Oklahoma while Gardner was recovering from surgery.

A collection of demos for what was supposed to be FEMME FATALE's second album, "One More For The Road", was released in 2016 via FnA Records. The demos were recorded back in 1989/1990 with the original bandmembers and had never seen the light of day until more than a quarter century later.

"One More For The Road" contained 14 tracks, including a version of Janis Joplin's "Piece Of My Heart".

FEMME FATALE released a live album in April 2024, "Demos + Live", that also included five demo tracks and a cover of AC/DC's "It's A Long Way To The Top".

In a recent interview with Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com, Lewis stated about the current FEMME FATALE lineup: "Well, it's all guys, for one thing. I've had a wonderful time being with the ladies of rock and roll — do not get me wrong — I've had a major blast. But FEMME FATALE originally was myself and four rocking guys, and we're getting back to the roots of that.

"Look, we can't go back to the '80s — I don't wanna do that — but I do want to be the front person, the leader of the pack that has these great rocking guys in back of me," she explained. "And so we're getting back to that look, getting back to that sound."