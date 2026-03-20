Former MISFITS Singer MICHALE GRAVES Signs New Record Deal, Announces 'God Bless America Tour 2026'

Epochal Artists Records, a label under the TLG family and distributed by Virgin Music Group, has announced the signing of Michale Graves, former lead singer of the MISFITS.

To celebrate this new partnership, Graves will embark on his upcoming "God Bless America Tour 2026" this spring, bringing a unique and deeply personal live experience to audiences across the country.

"These shows on my 'God Bless America Tour' will be an intimate, story-driven live experience that blends acoustic music, testimony, and storytelling," says Graves.

Denny Sanders, president of TLG, shares, "Epochal Artists Records is a label I've had for awhile, and I've put out some great rock records under that moniker in the past. My wife always said that it sounded like the name of a Christian label and now it is. This is something I've always wanted to do, and I feel the time is right."

Adds Graves, "Signing with Epochal Artists Records marks an important new chapter for me in my career. In many ways, it is going back to where I began. The first dream in my heart as a young man was to be a musician and a preacher. That calling has always been part of everything I've done along the way to where I find myself today in music and in life. The preacher part might take a minute, but I'll continue to work on it.

"Denny Sanders's vision for developing artists who openly share their faith in Jesus and use music as a testimony aligns perfectly with where I am creatively and spiritually right now. I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring new music — and so much more — forward with a team that believes in using art to glorify God, spread goodwill, and connect with people in a meaningful way."

Michale Graves tour dates:

April 3 - Online Acoustic Performance

April 18 - Corona, CA @ Rockafellas

April 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

April 20 - Sonora, CA @ Sonora Game Room

May 7 - Lafayette, LA @ Daiquiri Leaf

May 8 - St. Charles, LA @ Freetown Boom Boom

May 10 - Daytona, FL @ Bam Bams

May 11 - Ocala, FL @ O'Malley's

May 17 - Panama City Beach, FL @ The Kraken

Michale is an internationally recognized artist who has been creating music and telling stories for over two decades. Before his 20th birthday, he was recruited to be the lead singer and primary songwriter of the legendary punk band the MISFITS. Graves faced an uphill battle of immense criticism while trying to fill the shoes of original MISFITS vocalist Glenn Danzig, but he injected the group with freshness, youth and energy which rewrote the history of the band in a way that even his sharpest critics found undeniable, reaching a whole new generation of music fans in the process.

After recording two albums with the MISFITS, "American Psycho" via Geffen and "Famous Monsters" through Roadrunner, as well as touring the world to meet millions of fans, Graves quit the band to blaze his own path. Michale steadily built a reputation as the working-man's punk rocker. He reintroduced himself to the scene with non-stop touring around the country before taking his new act worldwide.

In recent years, some of Graves's concerts ended up being canceled over his reported affiliation with the right-wing group Proud Boys.

When Graves testified on behalf of five Proud Boys members in March 2023 that he was asked to perform for them on the afternoon of January 6, 2021, he acknowledged that members of the Proud Boys may have been guilty of trespassing on Capitol grounds that day, but he said he did not believe they had any intention of targeting Congress.

The singer, who gained notoriety for his conservative views, has claimed that his "candor" got him "canceled", resulting in him being removed from Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

He went on to resurrect his show called "Radio Deadly With Michale Graves", which he brought to the Censored.TV platform.

Photo courtesy of O'Donnell Media Group