Former MNEMIC Vocalist GUILLAUME BIDEAU Dead At 44

Guillaume Bideau, the French vocalist who fronted the Danish metal band MNEMIC from 2006 to 2013, has died at the age of 44.

Formed in 1998, MNEMIC recorded five full-length albums, three of which featured Bideau on vocals: 2007's "Passenger", 2010's "Sons Of The System" and 2012's "Mnemesis".

Bideau was also the frontman of French metal band SCARVE between 1998 and 2008, and he sang for other groups like ONE-WAY MIRROR and MELTED SPACE.

Bideau's former SCARVE bandmate Dirk Verbeuren, who is the current drummer for MEGADETH, paid tribute to Guillaume in a social media post late Tuesday night (May 24). He wrote: "Guillaume, it's with a devastated heart that I write these words. I remember our first meeting in 1999 like it was yesterday. You came to see me at my little apartment in Nancy reaching out with a fake hand, which fell to the ground when I shook it, leaving me perplexed... You were without a doubt expecting a burst of laughter. Your omnipresent humor was contagious. Even when you got angry, you were damn funny. During the recording of SCARVE's second album, you insisted that we all listen to TYPE O NEGATIVE's October Rust when going to bed, night after night, until Sylvain and I got fed up and decided to hide your CD-R... Only for you to pull out a second identical one the same evening.

"You were a brilliant, non-conformist, stubborn and tenacious artist. Beyond that, you were a true friend. You didn't hesitate to join me when I was reluctant to go on a long drive through France (we listened to the first FANTÔMAS album on repeat). At my wedding in 2006, your presence and exuberant personality remain among my fondest memories. You didn't care what other people said. You did what you wanted and you lived your own way.

"I'm gonna miss you terribly, my friend... Rest in peace."

Former MNEMIC guitarist Mircea Gabriel Eftemie also remembered Guillaume, writing: "Words can not describe how I feel. I am devastated and extremely saddened by the passing of my friend and old band member, Guillaume Bideau.

"Everything we've experienced and laughed at together throughout the years, the crazy shenanigans, the parties, the fights, the travels, the struggle for success - are all the memories I will cherish forever. You where a unique character, a visionary and true artist with a big heart. You made us all laugh and you touched our lives with your music. I can not believe you are now gone…

"My thoughts go to his family, and the many friends all around the world.

"I will forever miss you.

"Rest in peace Guillaume."

